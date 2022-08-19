{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}The 2022 Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles include: (front row) 60-Matthew Wright, 36-Matthew Armstrong, 55-Zane Johnson, 22-Tyler Miller, 34-Skyler Trivette, 3-Derrick Rowland and 54-Aidan Weatherly; (back row) Coach Jeff Klepper, 77-Jay Still, 70-Colton Birchfield, 28-Kaiden Henderson, 11-Tristian Sizemore, 85-Sawyer Jenkins, 21-Lakin Horton, 24-Eli Case and Coach Mike Roberts.{/span}{span class=”s1”}(Not pictured: Trenton Atwood){/span}{/p}
