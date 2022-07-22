Shiloh Dunn, CHSR, girls 10 & under 100 yd IM
The meet was kicked off with the national anthem.
Kreis Cornett, CHSR, boys 10 & under 100 ydIM
Abigail Mix, RFF, girls 10 & under 100 yd IM
Willow Ingram, CHSR, girls 10 & under 100 yd IM
Kelsey Stubblefield, CHSR, girls 10 & under 100 yd IM
Caleb Mix, RFF, boys 12 & under 100 yd IM
Jackson Harris, RFF, boys 12 & under 100 YD IM
Kenslie Webb, CHSR, girls 12 & under 100 yd IM
Jessabella Allen, RFF, girls 12 & under 100 yd IM
Ian Barton, CHSR, boys 100yd IM
Ben Goddard, RFF, Boys 100 yd IM
Girls 8 & under 25 yd freestyle
Kaylee Puckett,CHSR, girls 10 & under 25 yd freestyle
Blake Wolf, RFF, boys 12 & under 50yd freestyle
Johanna Beth Butler, RFF, girls 12 & underb50 yd freestyle
Emma Drinnon, CHSR, girls 14 & under 50 yd freestyle
Anika Hardman, RFF, girls 14 & under 50 yd freestyle
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Flying Fish and Church Hill Stingrays squared off in another swim meet Tuesday at Rogersville City Pool.
Here are some shots of the action taken by Randy Ball.
