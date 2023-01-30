HARROGATE — The Clinch Wildcats rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit Friday night to beat J. Frank White Academy for the first time in a decade. Four Wildcats reached double figures, and Clinch outscored J. Frank White 41-28 in the second half to secure the 57-56 win.
With 30 seconds left in the game, Clinch ran its play and got an open shot. It didn’t fall, but Logan McPeek got the offensive rebound, went back up to score and drew the foul. McPeek’s free throw put Clinch up by a point with seconds remaining. Though J. Frank White drew the foul, the player missed the front end of the one-and-one, and Clinch’s James Cave came down with the huge rebound to end the game.
It marked the first Clinch win over J. Frank White Academy since Jan. 11, 2013, and the first in Clinch coach Josh Bowlin’s nine-year tenure at the school. The Knights won the NACA Boys Basketball Division VI National Championship in 2021.
“Our senior leaders Joe Lyons, Hunter Smith and Rayce Johnson stepped up and made some big plays in the second half,” Bowlin said. “Sophomore Koby Seals showed poise and leadership at the point guard position. And McPeek, a junior, had his best game of the year tonight,” said Bowlin.
Bowlin said Clinch also got some big plays from Ethan Cobb and Cave.
Lyons led the Wildcats with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Smith and Seals chipped in 11 each, while McPeek finished with 10. Johnson had 5 points and Cobb 3 for the Wildcats.
“We played great defense and played hard the entire game. I’m proud of my boys. They earned this win on the defensive end, rebounding, and being more patient on the offensive end in the second half,” Bowlin said.
Adam Turley and Ryan Saylor led J. Frank White Academy with 17 points each.