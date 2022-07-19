Church Hill Stingrays celebrate their patriotism prior to their meet with the Junior Viperfish Thursday at Church Hill Pool.
Kyle Bailey — Winner of Boys 10 and under 100 Meter IM
Willow Ingram — Winner of Girls 10 and under 100 Meter IM
Amos Arbo — Winner of Boys 12 and under 100 Meter IM
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Matthew Carter — Winner of Boys 50 SC Meter Freestyle{/span}{/p}
Kain Cornett — Winner Boys 14 and under 50 SC meter Breaststroke
Madeline Hennott — Winner Girls 14 and under 50 SC meter Breaststroke
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Kamdyn Guy — Winner Boys 12 and under 50 SC meter Butterfly{/span}{/p}
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Stingrays rolled over the Jr. Viperfish in a swim meet Thursday at Church Hill Pool.
In the girls meet, Church Hill outpointed the Jr. Viperfish, 415-90. The Church Hill boys won, 392-92, as the Stingrays won the overall match, 807-182.
Church Hill and Rogersville were scheduled to a rematch on Tuesday at Rogersville City Pool. Photos from that meet will run in this weekend’s Review.
On this page and page B2 are photos of Thursday’s action taken by Bobby Vaughn.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.