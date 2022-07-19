CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Stingrays rolled over the Jr. Viperfish in a swim meet Thursday at Church Hill Pool.

In the girls meet, Church Hill outpointed the Jr. Viperfish, 415-90. The Church Hill boys won, 392-92, as the Stingrays won the overall match, 807-182.

Church Hill and Rogersville were scheduled to a rematch on Tuesday at Rogersville City Pool. Photos from that meet will run in this weekend’s Review.

On this page and page B2 are photos of Thursday’s action taken by Bobby Vaughn.

