JOHNSON CITY — Liberty Bell held off a valiant comeback effort to defeat the Church Hill Lady Panthers in the quarterfinals of the Area 1-AA Tournament on Tuesday, May 2.
The loss ends a stellar campaign for the Lady Panthers (15-6), who had defeated East 9-3 the day before to reach the quarterfinals.
Liberty Bell jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two and then matched CHMS’ two-run third and added two more in the fifth to lead 9-3 after five innings.
The Lady Panthers came out swinging in the sixth. Marlee Clark led off the inning with a single to left field. Kendall Wilmoth drew a walk and Danni Guinn hit a two-out single to load the bases. Emily Walker then stepped in and hit a grand slam home run to cut the lead to 9-7.
Walker then worked a three-up, three-down inning to bring the Lady Panthers back to the plate. Liberty Bell got a quick popup and groundout before Clark reached on a single. The Lady Patriots then struck out the final batter to end the game and advance to the winners’ bracket semifinals.
Walker was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and scored three times to lead CHMS. Clark was 3 for 3 with a run. Raylie Gray went 2 for 4. Guinn and Mackenzie Ennis had the Lady Panthers’ only other hits.
CHMS 9, East 3
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Panthers scored three runs in the third to take a 4-3 lead and never looked back in a 9-3 win over East in the opening round of the Area 1-AA Tournament played at satellite sites hosted by the higher seed.
Madison Holder went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Raylie Gray was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Emily Walker was 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs. Khloe Sanders was 1 for 4.
Emersyn Templeton was 1 for 3. Sydney New walked twice and drove in a run.
Walker earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out 12 for CHMS.