CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons looked sharp in breezing past Claiborne County, 77-28, Friday night at the Falcons Nest.
Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said his Lady Falcons had “high energy.”
“I told them in practice, we need to win every quarter,” Smith said. “We did that tonight.”
The Lady Falcons took the first quarter, 28-4; the second, 20-8; the third, 14-10; and the fourth, 15-6.
Kenady Knittel led 11 Lady Falcons who scored, with 18, including four three-pointers. Audrey Evans added 12, Kendra Huff had 11 and Atlee Dean 10.
The Lady Falcons were originally scheduled to play David Crockett, but COVID issues with the Lady Pioneers forced them to postpone.
“They were looking and we were looking,” Smith said. “They were supposed to play West Greene. We just made it happen today. Just switching everything up and coming to play is tough. I applaud them to come up and play us.”
“It’s hard with us losing all these games. One thing I love is they’re staying positive about everything. Just keep playing. That’s all they can do,” Smith said.
The Lady Falcons starters were sharp in the first quarter, nailing four three-pointers, two by Knittel. All the starters scored, led by Knittel’s eight and Huff’s six, including 4-of-4 from the line. Emily Wyatt and Veda Barton added threes.
With the outcome determined early, Smith was able to get his reserves plenty of minutes.
“It’s big right now. I think that is what’s going to win a conference championship. This is with any team. The starters can do it all, but when you don’t have depth, it kills everybody,” Smith said.
“The bench is the big thing. That’s why I throw my young ones to the wolves early. They can go to the wolves and compete early, that’s going to make us better in the long run,” Smith said.
“I’m a coach. I don’t care if you’re an eighth grader. If you’re an eighth grader and you can play varsity, I’m going to play you. I’m going to play the best person at the time to get a win. Like I tell all my girls: there are times you’ll get two minutes, maybe there is a time you’ll get 25 minutes. You never know about that. The common goal is to win a basketball game. And they’ve got that mindset right now. That’s what is making us go right now,” he said.
Back in action
The Lady Falcons jumped out of the league to go back in action against some heavy hitters Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Falcons fell to White County, 83-55, as Middle Tennessee State signee Gracie Dodgen scored 20 points.
Dodgen scored seven as the Lady Warriors jumped out to a 22-13 first-quarter lead. Leakouts and pushing the ball up the floor led to a fast-paced game. White County added to its lead in the second to take a 40-28 lead into the locker room.
Dodgen was lighting it up again in the third, scoring 11 points, including two from three-point range, as the Lady Warriors outscored Volunteer, 24-11, for a 64-39 lead heading into the fourth.
Knittle led Volunteer with 13. Aliyah Crawley added 11 and Evans nine.
Later that afternoon, Knox Catholic knocked off the Lady Falcons, 62-53, as freshman guard Sydney Mains scored 29 points, including 10-of-10 from the line.
Mains scored 10 points in the opening quarter as Knox Catholic took a 16-10 lead.
The energy remained high in the second period, as the Fighting Irish built a 34-24 halftime advantage. Knittel had four three-pointers in the first half for the Lady Falcons.
The Fighting Irish kept the pressure on in the third, led by Kate Pettinger’s three three-pointers, as KCHS extended its lead to 54-39.
The Lady Falcons outscored the Fighting Irish, 14-8, in the final quarter, but not enough to overcome Knox Catholic’s lead.
Besides Mains’ 29, Knox Catholic got 11 from Pettinger.
Knittel led Volunteer with 13, including the four treys. Atlee Dean added 11and Crawley had nine. The Lady Falcons hit eight three-pointers, including two each by Dean and Danielle Sizemore.