KPT P&R

KINGSPORT - Registration is now open for summer tennis lessons by the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department.

The cost is $50 per person and the lessons will be taught at the Borden Park courts (901 Lamont Street).

There will be two sessions this summer with the first running from June 6 – June 23 on Mondays and Wednesdays and the second running from July 11 – July 28 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The classes and times are as follows:

-          Ages 10 and under: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-          Ages 10 and under intermediate: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

-          Ages 11 and older: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To register online go to www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call 423-224-2489.

Trending Recipe Videos



 