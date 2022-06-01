KINGSPORT - Registration is now open for summer tennis lessons by the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department.
The cost is $50 per person and the lessons will be taught at the Borden Park courts (901 Lamont Street).
There will be two sessions this summer with the first running from June 6 – June 23 on Mondays and Wednesdays and the second running from July 11 – July 28 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The classes and times are as follows:
- Ages 10 and under: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ages 10 and under intermediate: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Ages 11 and older: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To register online go to www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call 423-224-2489.
