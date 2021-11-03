HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Hawkins County will be well-represented at Friday’s Class A-AA TSSAA State Cross Country Championship at Sanders Ferry Park.
Volunteer’s girls team will compete in the A-AA girls race at at 1:20 p.m. (CST).
“To my knowledge, this is the first Hawkins County (high school) cross country team to qualify for a state meet,” said Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie. “It’s kind of neat that our girls did that. I’m just so happy these girls accomplished what they did to be able to participate in the state championship.”
Sophomore Jacie Begley leads the way after turning in a personal best time of 21:30.9 in her fourth-place finish at last week’s Region 1 championship.
“I feel amazing honestly,” Begley said. “Last state qualifying was back in eighth grade. I wasn’t able to do it last year. I had a rough season because I was injured. Thankfully, I was actually able to qualify this year. I’m really happy about that.”
Joining Begley in Hendersonville will be teammates Lillie Bullock, Elise McKinney, Allyssa Gent, Sabella Borghetti-Metz, Eliza Smith and Abigail Fisher.
The TSSAA State Cross Country Championship for A-AA Boys is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. (CST) Friday. Competing in that will be Cherokee’s Henry Brooks and Volunteer’s boys team.
Brooks is competing at the state meet for the second year in a row.
“My goal was to go back to state and I did it,” Brooks said after his fourth-place finish (18:00.9) in the region. “It’s great. I haven’t had the best season so far, but it’s still going on. So, I’ve got one more.”
Competing in Region 1 Large Schools last season before this year’s realignment, Brooks went on to place 63rd in the state meet, running the Sanders Ferry Park course in 17:19:01.
Brooks said his goal at the state meet is “to do better than I did last year, maybe even place.”
“I’m really proud of Henry, being able to go to state again this year for his senior year,” Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick said after the region meet. “He’s had a rough year battling some stuff, and he came back extremely strong today. It was really good to see.”
Volunteer’s Ethyn Council (17:42.9), who was runner-up to Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Sam Fulton (17:12.5) in the region, leads the Region 1-AA champion Falcons.
“We trained hard and we deserved it,” said Council. “We’re going to try to do our best at state, be top in the state, and hopefully leave an example for next year, the guys coming up.”
Competing with Council in Hendersonville will be Caleb Greene, Roman Borghetti-Metz, Charlie Wilson, Evan Glass, Jack Cannon and Andrew Dickerson.
“I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys that worked real hard since June,” said Ailshie, who added they would “just go down there and see what happens.”