CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons don’t have a lot of size in Coach Tyrone Smith’s third season at the helm.
Gone to graduation are front court players Raenah Barton, Tinsley Whalen, Kiley Trent and Maddie Sanderlin.
“We’re very small, but fast and quick,” Smith said. “All of our scoring came back last year. We lost some big seniors. They were all bigs that we lost – Kiley Trent wasn’t a big, but she played great defense.”
All is not lost, however.
“The scoring came back,” Smith said. “Our shooting came back. Our instinct came back.
“Our starting five came back – Kendra Huff, Audrey Evans, Atlee Dean, Kenady Knittel, and Aliyah Crawley. They all know what to do. They’re inter-changeable. Aliyah can play down low and play out. A lot of mismatches. Just get it and go,” Smith said.
“Then you’ve got Emily Wyatt, Elise McKinney, Danielle Sizemore and Emily McPherson,” Smith said. “Right now, we’ve got a top eight. People forget our JV team made it to two JV championships. So those girls are coming up and playing.”
Volunteer has three seniors – Knittel, Dean and Crawley – and three juniors – Evans, McKinney and Sizemore.
“That experience is what’s going to get us over the hump this year,” Smith said. “Them all coming back having played together, that’s even better. They know where they need to be. Atlee Dean can turn a girl and Kendra Huff will be right there. Aliyah will run the floor and catch the ball where she needs to catch the ball. It’s great.
“We’ve got young kids seeing that and learning from it. That’s good,” Smith said.
Volunteer has a strong influx of young talent: freshmen Ava Jackson, Jacie Begley and Jordyn Sizemore arrived from Surgoinsville Middle School, while Barton’s younger sister, Veda, who has already made her presence known on the volleyball court, comes over from Church Hill Middle School.
“We’ve got some good freshmen – Veda Barton and Ava Jackson. You’ve got a freshman developing into a point guard, Jacie Begley. We need to put some weight on her. But she’s doing good. Plus, she’s competing every day against Atlee Dean in practice. So, that’s going to make her even better. We’re going to be pretty good.”
Conditioning was an emphasis in preseason.
“That’s all we did in preseason is run, run, run,” Smith said. “We still do that now because we’re small. We’ve got to get running. If we can run, that will be great. We can run on offense and on defense. That’s what I’m focused on with them.
“One thing I’ve noticed is when you run, you’ve got to think for them a little bit, too. So, I’m trying to get them to run to get tired and think for themselves. They’ve been doing a good job. We’ve been going through a lot. They’re getting it. This is a smart group. They get it on the first time. They listen and they all play for each other. This should be a good season,” Smith said.
Smith said practice has been going well, but everyone is anxious to see another team on the floor. Due to COVID protocols, restrictions were put on practices and no scrimmages or jamborees were allowed, in order to minimize exposure.
After three Hall of Fame games, the Lady Falcons were scheduled to open their season for good this week in the annual Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett.
“Everything has been going really smooth,” Smith said. “It’s kind of crazy now because we haven’t had a scrimmage. We’ve just been playing each other in practice. Putting it on to play against somebody else is going to be fun.”
Although the team lacks size and has been limited in preparations, Smith likes its makeup.
“Win or lose this year, we just want to compete. It’s the same way I always say, we want to compete and play hard, but I think we’re going to have a good season,” he said.