ROGERSVILLE — Two years ago, the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks had to grind out a win at Cherokee to boost its chances of making the playoffs.
It didn’t come quite as difficult on Friday night, but Cocke County has again put itself in that position with a much-needed victory over the Chiefs.
The Fighting Cocks (2-4, 1-1 Region 1-5A) picked up their first Region 1-5A win of the Scotty Dykes era in dominating fashion on Friday, topping Cherokee 34-6.
“We’ve been working hard towards a region win,” Dykes said. “Now we want to take this win and carry some momentum. Our kids are excited about the road ahead. It’s now in our control whether we make the postseason or not.”
The season has been tough for first-year Cherokee head coach Jason Lawson and the Chiefs (1-6, 0-3 Region 1-5A), as well. After winning their opener Aug. 21 at Union County, 48-0, the Chiefs had been shut out five straight games.
“It seems like that this season has been plagued with difficulties and obstacles around every corner,” Lawson told WRGS afterward. “It seems like it’s one thing after another.”
Cocke County out-gained Cherokee 177 yards to 137, as the CCHS defense held the Chiefs to just 25 yards in the first half. CCHS also won the turnover battle, intercepting three Chiefs passes, including a John Norton pick-six late in the third quarter.
“That was the biggest difference in the game, in my opinion,” Dykes said. “We constantly talk to our guys about the importance to be on the positive side of the turnover battle. Forcing them to three turnovers while not giving up any was the key to the game.”
Norton finished the night with a pair of interceptions. He also led the defense in tackles with six.
Cocke County’s defense limited the Chiefs to just 47 yards rushing, while the offense gained 116 yards on the ground, led by Cameron McClain’s 52 yards and one touchdown. Cocke County sophomore quarterback Baylor Baxter finished the night completing 5-of-16 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He also had 27 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
Cocke County converted a fourth down on its first drive, but quickly got behind the chains. Faced with a third and long, Baxter connected with Jesse Sauceman for a six-yard gain, but a fumble allowed McClain to scoop and score from 52 yards out to get the Big Red on the board first.
“That’s the story of our season,” Lawson said. “It seems like we’re always at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Micah Jones, who started the season as Cherokee’s starting quarterback but was relieved by Will Price, returned the favor Friday.
“We lost our quarterback Will Price after the first drive,” Lawson said. “We’ve been fortunate this season without having any injuries, but all of a sudden tonight we have injuries all over. It looked like an infirmary down there as the game went on. We kept piling up. We lost probably five or six guys.”
The Fighting Cocks’ defense kept Cherokee stymied until its third drive of the night. Cherokee was able to cross midfield, but CCHS came up with a stop shortly after on a fourth-and-inches play that swung momentum back in its favor.
Cocke County rushed the ball six times for all 51 yards before Baxter carried the ball across from two yards out for the second score of the night, putting the Fighting Cocks ahead 13-0 with 6:06 left in the first half.
Cocke County had another drive stall out deep in Cherokee territory, but the defense was able to get the ball back with a fourth-down stop at the Chiefs’ 41 yard-line.
Going to the air, Baxter found Keaston Jackson for a 34-yard score with 17 seconds left in the first half, giving the Fighting Cocks a 20-0 lead at the half.
Cherokee took the second-half kickoff and drove the field by getting the ball out to players in space on wide receiver screens. “I thought Micah came in, did a great job for us and got some things rolling,” Lawson said. “When he got warmed up and rolling, I was rather pleased with his effort.
“Our receivers stepped up and caught some passes for us and were able to get going,” Lawson said. “Our running backs got loose there at the end.”
After getting deep into CCHS territory, the Chiefs’ drive stalled out due to penalties as they faced third-and-goal from the Fighting Cocks’ 13 yard-line. Cherokee still cashed in on its most sustained offensive possession of the night, as Jones connected with Matt Newton in the back of the end zone, ending Cherokee’s five-game scoreless streak.
“Since the fourth quarter at Union County, we’ve been close a couple of times,” Lawson said. “We were finally able to get some things together, move the ball pretty effectively throughout the night. A couple of turnovers and we got ourselves in some bad situations from time to time, but overall, we were pleased. The guys came out and played hard.”
Cocke County was rendered without a first down on its ensuing drive, as the Chiefs went back to work with their short passing game.
“The defense hung in there well,” Lawson said. “We have a bunch of hard-nosed kids. They stick out and grind. They’re putting in the time and effort. It’s been a difficult season for everybody. The schedule’s been messed up, we’re always trying to get some sort of routine. These guys have battled through all of it.”
CCHS defensive backs got wise to the game plan, though, as John Norton stepped in front of another pass to the boundary, taking a pick-six back 58 yards for a Fighting Cocks’ score.
Norton’s play gave the Big Red their biggest lead of the night, 27-6 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
Cherokee attempted to catch the CCHS defense off guard with a wide receiver pass on the ensuing drive, but Norton read that play to perfection, too. He came up with his second pick of the night, giving the Fighting Cocks possession deep in Cherokee territory just moments after a score.
Cocke County took advantage, cashing in with a three-yard touchdown run by Baxter on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 34-6.
Cherokee honored its six seniors before the game with a Senior Night ceremony. Lawson wished the game result would have been better for them.
“I hate it for our seniors,” Lawson said. “They’ve been great. They’ve always kept their nose to the grind and worked extremely hard. I have a special place in my heart for what they have endured. I hope I’ve been a positive influence on them. They’ve definitely been a positive influence on me.
“Their work ethic and dedication they’ve shown, I just wish we could have gotten a better result. These seniors are going to be greatly missed. I appreciate all they have done for our program. I appreciate all they have done while I’ve been here,” Lawson said.
This Friday, Cherokee was scheduled to travel to David Crockett to take on the Pioneers, but Cherokee was put on “Code Red” this week and all sports were cancelled.