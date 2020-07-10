NASHVILLE – The TSSAA Board of Control decided Wednesday to hold off decisions on the upcoming fall seasons for high school football and girls soccer to allow more time to study the situation.
In a special called meeting on Wednesday, the Board discussed plans for the upcoming football and girls’ soccer seasons and the possible impact of the extended COVID-19 State of Emergency, which is set to expire on Aug. 29.
“We are working with the Governor’s legal counsel and based on the conversation we are having, we think it is best to delay any vote on a contingency plan,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA.
“The Governor’s legal counsel stated that they need time to observe the data and work with us,” Childress, said.
“There will come a time when we will have to make a decision on a contingency plan, but right now it is our opinion that we need to give their legal team the opportunity to see if it is needed in girls’ soccer and football,” he said.
The further study will push decisions much closer to the scheduled start of fall high school sports keeping everyone involved in a holding pattern.
“Their legal counselors are well aware of the TSSAA sports calendar and we will work to get an answer as soon as we can,” Childress said.
“If we have any chance of having fall sports, we encourage everyone to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and wash hands to help everyone reach the goal of getting the numbers down,” Childress said.
“The return on that investment would be that we do get to have fall sports on time this year,” he said.
Tennessee schools let out in mid-March due to the coronavirus scare, ending Spring 2020 sports almost as soon as they began. Fall 2020 sports are now on the clock.
And now we wait. If you’re wondering if and when games will be played, don’t ask.
“TSSAA will not be making any further comment as the discussions with the Governor’s legal counsel are ongoing,” Childress said.
Other actions
Wednesday’s early afternoon meeting also included an update from Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie, who shared news from the NFHS Network about the availability of free Pixelot automated streaming video cameras for members’ School Broadcast Programs. Schools that don’t already have Pixelot cameras or want to enhance their coverage are eligible to receive two free Pixelot cameras from the NFHS Network.
Schools should contact Matthew Gillespie to get started with the School Broadcast Program and to learn more about this offer.
The next scheduled meeting for the Board of Control will be a classification study session on July 22 in the Siegel High School cafeteria. Social distancing and capacity limits will be enforced and masks will be required for all in attendance.