SURGOINSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors visited the Surgoinsville Middle School Lady Eagles Thursday night and ran away to a 34-14 victory.
The Lady Warriors got off to a fast start and led 8-2 after the first quarter. They increased the lead to 19-8 at halftime.
Addie Lawson was the top scorer for the Lady Warriors with 11 points. Lauren Stidham had a good game, scoring nine points while Kendra Fields had four.
Brooke Nelson, Chloe Person, Nicole Nelson, Kenzie Collins and Nadeen Algon all chipped in two points.
Elisabeth Byington led SMS with six points. Allie Keirsey had four points and Abby Haynes and Emery Povlock each had two points.