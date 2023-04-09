SURGOINSVILLE — Rogersville City School ace Porter Owen threw five innings of no-hit baseball on Tuesday to lead the Warriors to a 13-0 win over Surgoinsville. He struck out 10 and walked only two.
Rogersville, powered by RBIs from Conner Lyons, Cade Putnal and Teegan LeRoy, scored seven runs in the second inning to build a big lead and never looked back.
Jayden Weston homered and doubled for the Warriors, who had 11 hits in the game. Landon Davis went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Weston and Lyons each added two hits.
BASEBALL
RCS 20, North Greene 6
GREENEVILLE — Carson Waters had four hits and drove in four runs to lead Rogersville City School to a 20-6 win over North Greene on Thursday. Waters also scored three runs and walked once.
The Warriors banged out 14 hits, including three by Ledger Helton and two apiece by Jayden Weston and Teegan LeRoy. Helton scored twice and drove in a run. Weston scored four times and had three stolen bases. LeRoy scored twice and drove in three runs.
RCS 13, Fall Branch 4
Rogersville City School took the lead late in the game and rolled to a 13-4 win over Fall Branch on Monday night.
The game was tied at three when Eli Boyd singled to plate two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Warriors scored a total of six runs in the inning to take the lead for good. They tacked on four more in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Porter Owen went 3 for 5 with a double and a triple and drove in five runs to lead RCS. Boyd was 1 for 2 with three RBIs.
Boyd started the game for the Warriors. He went 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out eight.
SOFTBALL
Church Hill 8, Central 2
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Panthers put up five runs in the fourth inning on their way to an 8-2 win over Central Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers got off to a quick start when Khloe Sanders singled to drive in the first run.
Church Hill broke things open in the fourth inning with a Raylie Gray walk, a Madison Holder single, a groundout by Danni Guinn, and an error on a ball put in play by Sanders.
Emersyn Templeton, Sanders, Holder, Timber McLain and Walker each collected one hit for Church Hill. Templeton also had three of the Lady Panthers’ 10 stolen bases.
Emily Walker earned the victory for Church Hill. She gave up four hits and two runs over six innings and struck out 10. On the offensive side, she tripled, stole two bases and drove in two runs.
Annalee Horne, who took the loss for Central, gave up eight runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. She struck out three.
JV Game
Central 9, CHMS 3
CHURCH HILL — Central’s Emily Hobbs doubled to drive in two runs in the top of the fifth to break open a 2-2 game and help lift the JV Lady Cougars past Church Hill 9-3 on Tuesday.
Central managed 11 hits in the game and didn’t commit a single error in the field. The big inning came in the fifth when the Lady Cougars scored all nine runs. Emma McDavid earned the win for Central. She gave up just two runs on three hits in four innings of work.
Marlee Clark, Danni Guinn, Madison Holder and Isabella Carter each had one hit for Church Hill.
Holder took the loss for Church Hill, surrendering all nine runs on 11 hits in five innings. She struck out eight.
