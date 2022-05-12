ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but was held scoreless for five innings as Cocke County went ahead 3-2 over the next two innings, then steadily added runs for the 9-3 victory, eliminating the Lady Chiefs from the District 2-3A softball tournament Wednesday at Cherokee.
“Never, never underestimate Cocke County,” said first-year Lady Chiefs head coach Kevin Helton, who was head coach of Cherokee’s baseball team from 2004-2009. “I saw it 15 years ago in baseball at the Reservation.”
“They start six freshmen over there. They played the ball game well tonight. We hit the ball right at people tonight, couldn’t capitalize on big hits when we needed it. It is what it is,” Helton told WRGS after Wednesday’s game.
Combined with Cherokee’s 12-2 loss to Greeneville on Tuesday, the Lady Chiefs were eliminated from the tournament.
Sophomore pitcher Kennedy Dishner, who went down with a groin injury during the Tiny Day tournament just two and a half weeks ago, held Grainger County to two runs in seven innings in Cherokee’s 10-2 victory Monday.
Dishner gutted it out into the seventh against Cocke County Wednesday. “She threw a hundred and I kept asking her and asking her,” Helton said.
In the seventh inning, after Dishner had thrown 123 pitches, 76 for strikes in 6 1/3 innings. “She said, ‘I’m done, Coach.’ When a girl says she’s done, you’ve got to go get her right then,” Helton said, praising Dishner’s perseverance.
“That’s a bulldog for you. You can’t ask anything else from her. The last two weeks, there’s been the pulled groin muscle. She played hard and gave it everything she’s got,” Helton said.
The Lady Chiefs (10-14) were plagued with injuries this season, starting the year with senior ace pitcher Sam Tilson out for the year and senior Gema Brooks for most of the season.
“We got hurt early in the year with Sam goin’ down and Gema goin’ down,” Helton said. “I kept telling them, ‘Come on, we need to buy in, we gotta go, gotta go, gotta go, and they did.
“I am proud to be a Chief. I’m proud to be the coach of the Lady Chiefs softball team. What a great group of girls, what a great group of parents. Thank you, parents. Big Red Nation, can’t ask for nothing, I am proud of you all from the bottom of my heart.”
Five seniors graduate: Tilson and Brooks, shortstop Haley Vigil, third baseman Bailee Hamilton and first baseman Randi Fletcher.