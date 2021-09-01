ELIZABETHTON – The Volunteer volleyball team picked up a Region 1 District 1-AA win on the road Thursday against Elizabethton.
The Lady Falcons swept the Lady Cyclones, 3-0, winning 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16.
Veda Barton led Volunteer with 13 kills and eight digs, while Sydney Cloud had 33 assists, two kills and two digs.
Jaycee Cassidy added seven digs, seven kills and two aces, while Meredith Lovelace had 14 digs, Chloe Redwine had five kills, four digs and an ace, and Emily Christian had four aces and an assist.