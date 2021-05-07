CHURCH HILL – A lifelong dream began to be realized Tuesday at Volunteer High School when senior baseball team member Quinn Brooks signed a letter of intent to continue his playing career at Emory & Henry College.
“I feel pretty good,” Brooks said. “As a player, I think my biggest thing is I’ve been around it forever. I was three when I started swinging a bat. I always had my eye on the ball. It’s definitely my favorite sport. I’ve played travel ball since I was six, playing eight and under.”
Travel ball played an important part in his development, Brooks said.
“It’s more competitive. Travel ball is a great thing for kids to do for kids looking to play a long time. It’s the best way to develop yourself and be ready to play. Nothing against the city leagues, it’s just more competitive. You’re practicing every day. You’re hitting. You’re running, you’re doing stuff to be in shape to be ready to play,” he said.
Another factor is the competition he’s faced in high school.
“I think the biggest thing that’s helped me as a player is playing in the conference that we play in,” Brooks said. “We’ve got Science Hill, D-B, Tennessee High, all great teams. Even Cherokee, they’re all great baseball teams. I believe playing in that tough a division is going to have me ready to play at the next level. I’m kind of thankful for that.”
The catcher/first baseman also played defensive end on Volunteer’s football team. He’s familiar with the Emory, Va. school, whose Dean’s List recently included former Falcon football standout Peyton Derrick and girls basketball star, Josie Salyer.
“I know a lot of people up there and we’ve visited up there with football before,” Brooks said. “It’s really a beautiful place. I just started thinking, ‘Dang, high school’s about over. What do I want to do after this?’
“I had a couple places in mind. I went and looked up there. They have a new school of business and that’s what I really want to do. It really sold me. (Emory & Henry Baseball) Coach (Trey) McCall is a really great guy, really nice guy. He’s pretty straight-forward with you,” Brooks said.
“Quinn and I have been together for four years now,” said Volunteer baseball coach Mike Castle. “It’s something he’s always dreamed about, we’ve talked about. So hopefully, he’s going to have a good college career at Emory.
“I have sort of an inside track. My son went there and played. We talked about what to expect at Emory. Coach McCall talked to him a couple times. Like I told Trey, he’s going to work hard. You’re getting a good ball player,” Castle said.
“But most of all, he’s going to get a good young man, a good student. He’s going to get an education to where he can become a good citizen, a good, young man, hopefully raise a good family and carry on the tradition. I’m really excited for him. I’ve been waiting for him to get that opportunity,” Castle said.
Volunteer assistant baseball coach Josh Peterson agreed with Castle.
“Obviously, it’s a proud day being a coach,” Peterson said. “Anytime one of your kids signs to play the next level. Emory got a good kid. He’s going to work hard. He’s going to do what’s asked of him. It’s been kind of cool watching him progress over the past three years fundamentally and becoming more mature and becoming a better baseball player and better person in general.
“His strengths are he’s consistent. He’s here every day. He’s very consistent. Some things he needs to work, a little bit at the plate, approach-wise. Again, Emory’s a good program, so I have no doubt whatsoever that once he gets his foot in the door, they’re going to develop him, teach him. He’s going to learn and he’s going to improve every day,” Peterson said.
Brooks said his vision at the plate is one of his biggest strengths.
“I can see the ball really well coming out of his hand,” he said. “My biggest weakness is slower pitching, honestly. That’s what I need to work on the most. When we play non-conference games against Central or somebody, they don’t have that 80- to 90-mile-an-hour pitcher that D-B and Science Hill have. So, it’s kind of harder.”
Nevertheless, Brooks has been a picture of consistency in his time as a Falcon. As a sophomore, Brooks hit .298 with 14 RBIs. His junior season – limited last year by the COVID shutdown – Brooks hit .317 with an RBI in four games. This year, Brooks is hitting .295 with one home run and 10 RBIs.
That’s not by accident.
“Quinn’s going to work hard,” Castle said. “He’s got a plan already what he’ll do this summer. He played first base for us for a while. He’s caught for us the last couple of years. So, he’s probably going to get an opportunity to do both of those at Emory.
“I’m just excited for him. A lot of kids don’t ever get that opportunity to go to that next level. When you work hard enough and you get the opportunity, you have to make the best of it. And I think he will. I think he’ll work hard,” Castle said.
Brooks’ achievement reflects well on Volunteer, the coach said.
“I’m happy for him and excited for him and excited for the school. That’s something that’s big. Anytime you get a kid to go on and play at that next level, whether it’s soccer, baseball or football, it excites the whole school to see somebody moving on to the next level,” Castle said.
Brooks credited his time at Volunteer as instrumental in preparing him for this moment.
“Coach Castle, Coach Peterson, they’ve both helped me so much on and off the field,” Brooks said, adding Falcons head football coach Jesse McMillan to the list. “Also, Coach Mac. He’s a really great guy, same with Castle. They kind of have the same outlook on things.
“They’re more focused on getting us ready for the world, instead of being concentrated on just baseball and football. They’re trying to make us a better man. He’s a good guy. The coaches at this place have prepared me for the outside world. So that’s the biggest thing that I’ll look back at and be thankful for,” Brooks said.
Looking forward, Brooks sees good opportunities at Emory & Henry.
“They have what’s called a development team, I guess for younger guys,” he said. “It’s not JV. They play 20 to 25 games a year. So, I thought that was a really great thing for people coming in. That’s where I look to play.
“If I get a chance to play varsity, then I’m going to take it. You never know when you’ll have to get called up to play varsity. Coach McCall was pretty straight-forward with me. Like I said, a great guy, a great place,” Brooks said.
Beyond college, the personable young man has his eyes on the professional prize, as well.
“I want to do real estate,” he said. “I want to get in real estate and eventually have my own business. I’m really good at talking to strangers, random people. That’s a strong suit for me. I can make a conversation. I believe it would be a good route for me, even if it requires traveling some.”
That’s down the road. The next notable traveling Brooks will do is to Emory, Va. to continue his baseball career.
“I can’t wait to get up there,” Brooks said.