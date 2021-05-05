GRAY – Church Hill Middle School’s Lady Panthers continued their amazing season with a 7-5 victory over host Ridgeview to win the 2021 Area 2 softball tournament championship Monday.
The victory gives the 37-2 Lady Panthers a berth in the sectional tournament, slated to start this weekend.
Monday’s victory wasn’t as easy as Church Hill’s 14-0 win over Sulphur Springs Saturday morning and 13-0 victory over Gray Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, when they exploded for six runs.
Rylee Smith opened the inning with a line double to left. Breanna Dykes came in to run for Smith and went to third on Addyson Fisher’s single to right.
With Scarlett McClaran batting, Smith raced home on a passed ball to close the gap to 5-2. Fisher went to second. When the third strike was dropped, McClaran took first and Fisher took third. Sydney New came in to run for McClaran.
After Josie Sewell struck out, Zetta Smith lifted a fly ball to centerfield, scoring Fisher to trim the Lady Raptors’ lead to 5-3. Jaden Ford then stepped in and lined a 1-1 pitch to centerfield, sending New to second.
Church Hill shortstop Jenna Thomas then ripped a line drive past short to score New and send Ford to third. The Lady Panthers now trailed just 5-4. Bryleigh Salyers greeted new Lady Raptors pitcher Riley Croley with a double to left, scoring Ford and Thomas, giving Church Hill a 6-5 lead.
Hadley Spears kept the rally going with a single to center, plating Salyers and giving the Lady Panthers’ a 7-5 lead with one inning to play.
That was all the cushion Fisher needed. The Lady Panthers ace retired the side in order, clinching the championship for Church Hill.
Fisher went the distance, allowing eight hits and three walks over seven innings, striking out eight and allowing five earned runs.
Thomas and Salyers led the offensive charge with two hits apiece. Salyers’ two huge RBIs led the Lady Panthers, who collected nine hits.