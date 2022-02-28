RUTLEDGE – As Grainger High School ran down the final 10 seconds of a 62-62 region 1 quarterfinal for a possible game-winning shot, Volunteer junior guard Andrew Knittel stepped in and stole the basketball, then raced two-third’s the distance of the court in about five seconds to score a layup as time expired, giving the Falcons a 64-62 victory Saturday night at Granger High School.
The win pushed the Falcons into Tuesday’s regional semifinals against Unicoi County, which rolled over Claiborne, 74-46, Saturday in Erwin. The winner of the Volunteer-Unicoi game earns a spot in the regional finals Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinals participants, Greeneville and Elizabethton.
Tuesday’s semifinals and Thursday’s finals will be played at Hal Henard Elementary in Greeneville. The two finalists automatically earn berths in the sectionals, slated for Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
It was the second, buzzer-beating victory in a row for the Falcons, coming off Joltin Harrison’s last-second put-back off a desperation three by Jon Wes Lovelace on a Hail Mary pass from Garrison Barrett, which defeated Sullivan East in the District 1-3A consolation contest Tuesday at Volunteer.
“When you get to this point, both teams are going to play to their maximum effort,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said after the Falcons’ win Saturday at Grainger County. “And if both teams play pretty decent, it’s going to be that type of a game.”
It was that type of game. The Falcons ran out to a 14-2 lead as Barrett scored three baskets in the post, Knittel and Bradin Minton scored on drives and Lovelace connected on a three. A three by Grainger’s Jaxun Williams was matched by Volunteer’s Harrison, and the Falcons led 17-5 after one quarter.
“Fortunately, we got off to a great start, which was key, because we knew how they can shoot it and score in bunches,” Poe said. “So that helped us tremendously.”
A three by Minton increased the lead to 20-5, but Grainger began chipping away at the lead. Williams’ three with :34 left in the half cut the lead to 31-23 going into the break.
The second half was well-played by both teams, as each squad had multiple players making plays. A three by Grainger’s Emmanuel Atkins cut the lead to 46-42 with 2:26 to go in the third. Minton answered with a three on the Falcons’ next possession.
After a stop, Harrison hit Barrett on a three-quarter’s court pass for a layup to extend the Falcons’ lead to 51-42. Atkins answered with a three-point play to close the gap to 51-45 heading into the final frame.
“Getting off to the good start, if that role had been reversed and they had gotten off to that kind of start, I don’t know whether on the road if you can overcome that,” Poe said. “We had a lot of people make plays. Garrison was scoring the ball around the basket. Jon Wes made some shots. Bradin was hard to defend. Joltin made a couple of threes. Heath Miller kept getting to the basket.”
Midway through the fourth, Drew Branson cut Volunteer’s lead to 56-53 on a fastbreak. Miller answered with a floater to push it back to five. Back and forth it continued, until Atkins scored on a bank shot, then a fast break, trimming the lead to one, 60-59, with 2:13 to play.
The Falcons came down and answered, as Barrett scored in the post to push it back to three, 62-59, with 1:47 to go.
But Williams nailed a three to tie the game at 62 with 1:29 remaining. With several fouls to give, Grainger kept fouling, forcing Volunteer to inbound the ball. The Falcons safely inbounded the ball each time, but could not get a good shot.
Finally, after an inbound pass sent Minton into the backcourt, Minton was called for a charge with 18.9 seconds to go, giving the ball to Grainger amidst groans from the Volunteer side of the stands.
As the Grizzlies worked the ball around for a last-second shot to win it, Knittel stepped in and made his game-winning steal and layup. It didn’t appear he could cover the distance for a layup attempt with the time left on the clock – around five seconds – and that he would have to pull up for a jumper.
But Knittel sprinted ahead and somehow beat the clock and a high-flying Ty Overbay in pursuit for the basket attempt. Knittel released the ball just before the buzzer sounded and it narrowly avoided the block attempt by Overbay, setting off a jubilant celebration by the Falcons, when the ball went through the net.
“Even now, we’re gaining more and more poise,” Poe said. “We didn’t panic and Andrew just made one heck of a play. That’s the bottom line: he just made a great play. There’s no substitution for playmakers. He’s quite an athlete.
“At this point in time of the season, your playmakers want to step up and make plays. Because it’s loud, coaching goes out the window a lot of times. It’s guys getting down there making plays. I wish I could take credit for it, but it was just a great kid and a great player making a great play.”
Knittel and Barrett scored 16 each to lead Volunteer, which also got 11 points and eight assists from Minton, 10 points and five rebounds from Harrison and eight points from Lovelace.
Atkins was unstoppable for Grainger, leading all scorers with 26. Landon Patterson added 12 and Williams 11.