EIDSON – Joe Lyons put on a shooting clinic Tuesday night, scoring 34 points as the Clinch Wildcats topped the visiting Cedar View Seahawks, 64-44.
The Wildcats led 13-6 after the first quarter and in the second period Lyons poured in 13 points to help stretch the lead to 34-15 at halftime.
The game never got closer the rest of the way with the Wildcats holding a comfortable margin.
Lyons’ 34 points included six three-pointers. Other players who scored for Clinch included Ethan Cobb (7 points), Rayce Johnson (6), Conner Livesay (5), Hunter Smith (4), Logan McPeek (3) and Koby Seals (2).