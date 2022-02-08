ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs stayed close until halftime against the visiting Gibbs Eagles Friday night, but couldn’t stop the Eagles in the second half, falling by the score of 65-47.
The Chiefs trailed 17-13 after the first period as the Eagles hit a three pointer at the buzzer. It was still close at halftime; 30-25.
In the third quarter the Eagles pulled away. They led by 19 points after three quarters and cruised through the fourth quarter on their way to a road win.
Colton McLain had 12 points to lead the Chiefs. Braydon Leach was in double-figures with 10. Conner Mowell had nine points while Joey Henley had eight. Colin Ryan (5 points) and Isaac Chandler (3) rounded out the Cherokee scoring.
Seniors Colin Ryan, Brayden Leach, and Conner Mowell were honored during senior night ceremonies.