(L-R) Nathan Woods TNECD Business Development Consultant, Jody Sliger ECD Community Development Director, Rebecca Baker Executive Administrative Coordinator Hawkins County IDB, Commissioner of ECD Stuart McWhorter, Nancy Barker Chamber Executive Director, Mayor Mark DeWitte and Lynn Tully ECD Northeast Tennessee Regional Director
The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber is a not for profit organization which serves the citizens of Rogersville and Hawkins County.
Established in 1947, the Chamber’s purpose is to promote, advance and perpetuate the business, commercial, manufacturing, and civic interest of the Town of Rogersville and Hawkins County.
To advance the agricultural interests of the area, to develop a unified public spirit in all, whereby a unified effort may be put forth to aid the Town of Rogersville & Hawkins County toward a more prosperous, more beautiful, and better place in which to live.
PROGRAMS INCLUDE:
Economic Development:
Providing local office space at the Chamber office for the Tennessee Small Business Development Center.
Providing free assistance in developing business plans, budgeting, and how to apply for funding.
Industrial incentives through the Governor’s Three Star Program.
Holston Business Development Center.
Support new business entrepreneurs via the Business Incubator to develop new business ideas until they become self sufficient.
Leadership Program:
Adult and youth personal growth program designed to motivate participants to develop and enhance the quality of leadership to address pertinent community issues.
Keep Hawkins Clean:
Adopt-a Highway
Cherokee Lake Clean up
Litter pick-up
Beautification projects and educational programs
Tourism:
Promotion through website, brochures, and regional partnership
Governmental Relations:
Legislative breakfast for federal, state and local politicians to address issues and questions that will affect our communities.
Rogersville Main Street Program:
Certification for the national and state programs
Governor’s Three Star:
Certification for Hawkins County by the State of Tennessee to ensure it is economically prepared to service business and industries that are considering locating in Hawkins County