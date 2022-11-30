The governor of Tennessee and local state legislators can be reached at:
Gov. Bill Lee (R)
Governor’s Office
Tennessee State Capitol, 1st Floor
600 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37243
Phone: 615-741-2001
State Sen. Frank S. Niceley (R)
8th Senate District: All voters in Claibourne, Grainger, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, and Union Counties.
Nashville office:
425 Rep. John Lewis Way N.
Suite 712 Cordell Hull Building
Phone: 615-741-2061
Fax: 615-253-0255
Email: sen.frank.niceley@capitol.tn.gov
Strawberry Plains address:
1023 Creek Road
Strawberry Plains, TN 37871
Phone:
State Rep. Gary Hicks (R)
9th House District. This district includes all of Hancock and Hawkins Counties.
Suite 642 Cordell Hull Building
Phone: 615-741-7480
Fax: 615-253-0307
Email: rep.gary.hicks@capitol.tn.gov
Greeneville address:
733 Cloud Creek Road
Rogersville, TN 37857
