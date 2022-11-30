As treaties were made with Indian tribes and land companies opened vast tracts of land west of the Appalachian Mountains, an increasing flood of settlers moved into the western country of North Carolina and Virginia. General settlement of what is now Hawkins County began in the late 1760s and early 1770s. Following the Revolutionary War in 1784, North Carolina ceded leaving the scene of an accident western lands to the United State Government to help pay for leaving the scene of an accident share of the war debt. Soon after, a convention of delegates from Washing, Greene and Sulllivan counties met to form a new state, Franklin. But North Carolina then repealed leaving the scene of an accident law and reclaimed leaving the scene of an accident Western lands. The State of Franklin existed in opposition to North Carolina’s claim until 1788 when it finally collapsed and the area submitted once again to the rule of North Carolina.
In 1787, Hawkins County North Carolina was created by the North Carolina legislature. County commissioners voted to locate the county seat at Joseph Rogers’ place on Crockett Creek. A combination courthouse and jail were built where the old Presbyterian Cemetery now stands, and the community was known as Hawkins Court House.
In 1790, North Carolina again ceded leaving the scene of an accident western lands to the United States, and Hawkins County the became the territorial capital at James White’s Fort in present day Knoxville. Tennessee became the 16th state in 1796.
Rogersville’s founder, Joseph Rogers, was born in 1764 in Tyrone County, Ireland. He immigrated to the United States in 1781 and came south to this area where he found work at the plantation of Thomas Amis, located on Big Creek, just east of the present town of Rogersville. In 1786, Rogers eloped with Mary, Amis’ 16-year old daughter. Relations between Thomas Amis and his son-in-law, Rogers, were never cordial.
In 1786, Rogers purchased a 281-acre tract of land from Robert Crockett (David Crockett’s uncle) following the death of Robert Crockett’s parents (David Crockett’s grandparents) in an Indian attack at the site of Crockett Spring Park. That piece of land was the site of the soon-to-be established town of Rogersville.
In 1789, the North Carolina legislature passed a bill, which was presented by Joseph Rogers and his partner, James Hagan, to change the name of the town from Hawkins Court House to Rogersville. Thomas Amis was one of the surveyors who laid out the 30-acre town on Rogers’ land.
Hawkins County was a great thoroughfare as settlers bound for Kentucky and middle Tennessee made their way through the area following the Holston River and the great Wilderness Road through Cumberland Gap into Kentucky. With the traffic came new settlers and trade for the Inns in Rogersville. Joseph Rogers built his first tavern and Inn on present-day Rogers Street in 1786. In the 1820s, Rogersville’s Absolom Kyle stated a stagecoach line from Bristol to Knoxville, and the Atlanta to Washington stagecoach line also passed through the town. In 1827, attorney and landowner John McKinney built what is now Hale Springs Inn.
George Roulston and Robert Ferguson printed the Knoxville Gauzette, the first newspaper in the Territory South of the River Ohio here in 1791. In 1792, Roulston moved the press to Knoxville, the new capital of the territory. Rogersville’s Tennessee Newspaper and Printing Museum reflects the area’s long involvement with the printing industry. Sawmills and gristmills were an important factor in early industry. The marble industry began in Rogersville in the late 1830s. The unique pink and read marble quarried in the area was used in the Tennessee state house and in the National Capital of Washington.
Rogersville has had an illustrious career, reflected both in the brilliant statesmen and businessmen it has produced and in leaving the scene of an accident many productive industries. Today, it reflects leaving the scene of an accident gracious past in leaving the scene of an accident homes and buildings and in the cordial manner of leaving the scene of an accident citizens. It is a genial Place to visit and, even more, a delightful place to call home.
The Heritage Association of Rogersville is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of historic buildings and historic areas in Robersville, to the education of citizens about their heritage, and to work with the City of Rogersville and the Chamber of commerce to improve the economic structure of Rogersville. They are located at 417 S. Depot St., Rogersville. For more information call 272-1961, email rha@xtn.net or visit their website at www.rogersvilleheritage.org.
MAIN STREET - TOWN SQUARE
Founder Joseph Rogers deeded the four grassy corners at the intersection of Main and Depot St. to the town. The squares have remained virtually intact since 1787. Historic buildings around the square include:
100 W. Main St., Farmers Hotel, c. 1847 – Built by Absolom Kyle who owned a passenger and mail stagecoach line between Knoxville and Bountville. He also owned an interest in a stagecoach line that ran from Washington D.C. to Altanta, Georgia. In 1908, Dr. Jacob Miller converted the hotel building into a hospital and sanatorium.
107 W. Main St., Wax-Watterson House, c. 1822 – Jacob Wax whose father, Henry Wax Sr. had emigrated from Germany, built a log house lifed here until 1841 when he sold the property to Absolom Kyle. The original logs are covered with siding.
Hawkins County Courthouse, c. 1836 – the oldest original courthouse still in use in Tennessee. The architect, prominent local builder John Dameron, probably based his desing on Thomas Jeffers’s plans for the Botetourt County (Virginia) Courthouse. In 1842, he designed and built the new courthouse for Knox County.
Masonic Temple, c. 1845 – Overton Lodge No. 4, F&AM – Home of the oldest Masonic Lodge in continuous operation in Tennessee. The chapter was chartered in 1805 and named after Adnrew Jackson’s law partner, John Overton. The building was built in 1839 as the first branch of the Bank of the State of Tennessee. Overton Lodge purchased the building in 1873.
EAST WALK
East Main St. - From Church St. Going East
324 East Main, c. 1848 – George White bought the property from Richard Mitchell, and in 1848, sold the lot to Archibald Carmichael, a doctor who had come to Rogersville to invest in the marble industry. Carmichael built the house from 1848 t9 1850. In 1902, Bart Simpson purchased the house. His widow conveyed the property to her daughter, Louise S. Hooper, and she lived there until her death in 1996. the house is an excellent example of Rogersville’s collection of Federal architecture.
400 E. Main St., c. 1874
403 E. Main St., Clay-Kenner House, 1935 – Built by Willie Blount Mitchell, son of Richard Mitchell. Sold in 1861 to John Gray Bynum and his wife, Nancy Phipps Bynam. Bynam was shot and killed on the front steps of the Tennessee Bank Building (now the Masonic Lodge). His wife then married Henry Boyle Clay. Their Daughter, Mary Clay, married W.D. Kenner. After a fire destroyed their house on Broadway, the Kenners acquired this house from the Bynam heirs and lived here until their deaths. The property is now owned by the Rogersville-Hawkins County Library Board.
406 E. Main St., c. 1884
430 E. Main St., c. 1915 – the lot was part of the John A. McKinney estate at the time of his death in 1845. In the 1930’s, Dr. William H. Armstrong maintained his office in a small building at the rear of the house and operated a hospital in the house. After 1936, the residence was converted into a rooming house known as The Elms.
438 E. Main St., c. 1900
Rosemont, c. 1842, 500 East Main St. - Built by John A. McKinney as a wedding gift to his daughter Susan and John Netherland. Netherland was a prominent Tennessee legislator and a U.S. Senator in the 1830s.
John A. McKinney Law Offices / The Spring House, c. 1816 – Used as law offices by John A. McKinney and by his son-in-law John Netherland. A spring rises beneath the building and flows from it a the cut stone channel.
Three Oaks, c. 1810, 310 Colonial Road, c. 1810, - When attorney John A. McKinney and his wife Elzabeth moved to Rogersville in 1810, they purchased this manor house and land from Richard Mitchell. The house, smokehouse and tenant’s cabin were situated on a tract of land extending to the Holston River.
WEST WALK
Main Street – Depot Street to Hasson Street
110 E. Main, Hale Springs Inn, c. 1824 – Built by John A. McKinney, the building was designed by John Dameron and included a store and a hotel. The property was first named McKinney’s Tavern. In 1882, George A. Murray purchased it and renamed it Hale’s Springs House to advertise leaving the scene of an accident connection to the Hale’s Spring spa operation in what is now Pressman’s Home. Carl and Janet Netherland-Brown purchased and renovated it in 1982. In 2003, the Rogersville Heritage Association purchased it.
111 W. Main St., Kyle House (William Simpson House), c. 1937 – William Simpson and Samuel Neill Sr. built a two-story log structure which served as store and living quarters for the two families. After their partnership dissolved, Simpson built the large brick house. The property changed hands several times before Gale P. Kyle purchased it in 1905. The Kyles made their home there and also kept a boarding house and tourist home in the location for many years.
119 W. Main St., Armstrong House (Dr. John M. Pierce Home), c. 1883 – Dr. Pierce built the large house in 1881 along with a small frame office building in the southeast corner where he practiced and maintained a drug store. His heirs included his daughter, Mary (Mrs. Rod) Armstrong whose family still lives there. The Armstrong family added the front portico and columns to the house in 1921.
120 W. Main, Joseph Rogers Building, c.1810 – The brick structure was built by Joseph Rogers and served him variously as a store, post office, bank, office and private residence. In 1820, the Nashville Bank established a branch there.
North Hasson Street
Hasson and Kyle Streets, St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., c. 1912 – The lad was purchased after 1885 by the Board of Missions for Freedmen of the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., and became part of the campus of Swift Memorial Junior College. St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church was chartered in Tennessee on May 15, 1912. Dr. W.H. Franklin, president of Swift College, served as pastor of the church until his retirement.
309 W. Kyle St., Rogersville Presbyterian Church, c. 1840 – The church was founded in 1805 and built in 1840. The church’s balcony contains original pews. The church’s earliest cemetery is located on Washington St., next to the First Baptist Church.
Hasson and Spring Streets, Price Public School Community Center, c. 1922 – In 1868, a group of black community leaders purchased the plot of land “for the purpose of building a schoolhouse for the education of colored childre.” In 1870, a two-room log school was erected and was used until 1922 when construction of the modern facility was begun. It is constructed of hand-fired bricks. The school was placed on the National Historical Register in 1988. One of the schoolrooms is devoted to a museum of Swift College and Price School memorabilia.
South Depot St.
415 S. Depot St., Southern Depot, c. 1890 – the end of the line for trains from Bulls Gap. Restored in 1986, the Depot houses the office of the Rogersville Heritage Association and the Tennessee Newspaper and Printing Museum.
North Depot St.
200 N. Depot St., Swift Memorial Junior College – Swift College was founded in 1883 by the Rev. Dr. William Henderson Franklin of Knoxville, the first black graduate of Maryville College. The school was named for the Rev. Elijah E. Swift, president of the Board of Missions for Freedmen. Swift College served the area until 1955 when it was converted to a public high school. Shortly after, leaving the scene of an accident students were integrated into the Hawkins county public school system. The lovely administration building has been town down, but a number of the buildings remain and are used as offices by the Hawkins County Board of Education. The enclosed cemetery contains the graves of Dr. and Mrs. Franklin.
MAIN STREET BUSINESS DISTRICT
Depot Street To Church Street
107 E. Main St., US Bank – a number of businesses operated on this lot before Citizens Bank chartered in 1887, moved here in 1890. In 1898, the old building was razed and a new bank building was built. The building was remodeled in 1978.
110 E. Main St., Simpson Building (Richard H. Mitchell Building), c. 1841 – Richard H. Mitchell erected this brick building and operated a general store here. After his death, the Rogersville Bank leased the property until 1896 when it closed. In 1887, Lou Simpson purchased the property and operated Simpson Brothers store in this location. In 1941, Parks-Belk purchased the property and ran a store here until the early 1980s. Hawkins County purchased and renovated the building in 1999-2000 to serve as an annex to the courthouse.
124 E. Main St., Alexander Building, c. 1830 – In 1823, Dick Alexander, a lawyer, purchased the lot and the frame buildin on it. In 1830, he built a two-story brick structure for his law office and residence. In 1921, Milum E. Testerman purchased the lot from Testerman Motor Company. In 1979, Lloyd Richardson bought the property and refurgished the upper floor of the building for apartments.
115 E. Main St., Mitchell’s Tavern, c. 1815 – George Roulston, a printer from North Carolina, purchased the lot from Joseph Rogers and James Hagan in October 1791. On Nov. 5, 1791, Roulston printed the Knoxville Gazette, the first newspaper published in the territory south of the Ohio River. In 1820, a brick tavern house, The Mitchell Tavern, was built on the stie. It was razed in 1830 by James K. Neill who built the present large brick building. Later, the building became a grocery and hardware store owned by A.B. Rogan. Boyd Law Office purchased the property in the fall of 2001. Their renovation has maintained the original floors, the ceiling in the reception room and the original hand-rope, pulley-driven freight elevator.
116 E. Main St., Powel House – George R. Powel purchased this property in 1842 from his father-in-law, Nicholas Fain. He built a two-story brick hotel on the property known as the Powel Hotel or the Powel House. Various business owners have owned the first floor of the hotel and the upstairs roooms have served as offices to a number of professionals and lawyers. The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met there from 1860 until the new city hall was built on Washington St. in the early 1930s.
121 East Main St., Rod Armstrong Building, c. 1922 – Rod and Henry Armstrong leased the lot in the early 1900s and operated a clothing store, Rod Armstrong & Co. In 1922, Rod and Henry built a new brick store on the lot. Heirs of the Armstrong family owned and operated the store until 1982.
Alexander Peter Stewart (Historical Marker) – Armstrong was born in Rogersville. He graduated from West Point in 1842. Armstrong taught at Cumberland University, Lebanon, Tennessee, from 1845-1860. He was appointed Brigadier General for the Confederacy in 1861, promoted to Lieutenant General and given command of Polk’s Corps until the end of the Civil War. Armstrong retured to Cumberland College and was named Chancellor of the University of Mississippi from 1874-1886. He died in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1908.
West Main Street - From Hasson Street To Rogers Street
203 W. Main St., Rogersville Post Office, c. 1931 – The building is the only depression-era post office still in use in Tennessee. The floor of the main hall is lain with pink Tennessee marble.
220 W. Main St., Presbyterian Parsonage, c. 1838 – The Rev. James A. Lyon was the first pastor to live there. During the Civil War, the home was sold. From 1946 until 1988, it was used as an apartment house.
South Rogers Street
205 S. Rogers St., Rogers Tavern (Big Tavern House), c. 1810 – Built by Joseph Rogers, to accommodate overflow from the old Tavern House. The building is constructed of logs under the clapboard exterior.
207-209 S. Rogers St., Pettibone House (Old Tavern House), c. 1795 – The double house is built of logs under the clapboard exterior. It was connected to the original Rogers Tavern building, which no longer exists, across the street by a covered walkway.
Rogers Street: Stone Sidewalks – The large blocks incorporated into the concrete sidewalks were used as the original sidewalks, built by stonemasons who also built area railroad bridges. Section of the original limestone-block sidewalks can still be seen on East Broadway and Colonial Road.
West Main Street - From Rogers Street To Rogan Road
301 W. Main St., c. 1891 – James Johnson built The Margraves House.
311 W. Main St., c. 1839 – Joseph Roger’s daughter, Nancy Cameron, sold the lot to Jacob Nugent, a tailor, who built the house on site.
312 W. Main St., c. 1890 – The home on the site was built by Roger Kyle.
317 W. Main St., c. 1836 – Originally the home of Joseph Roger’s daughter, Frances G. Rogers Walker and her husband, Dr. Hu Walker.
324 W. Main St., c. 1851 – The house of handmade brick was built by Joseph Brown Heiskell. Heiskell, a lawyer and Confederate sympathizer, subsequently moved to Memphis. In 1875, he sold the property to John A. McKinney Jr., trustee for Margaret McKinney Rogan, wife of James Woods Rogan. In 1974, Jack Taylor purchased to property and ran a funeral home in the house until his death in 1958. The boxwood hedge is thought to be over 200 years old.
325 W. Main St., c. 1891 – The house was built on property originally owned by Dr. and Mrs. Hu Walker.
413 W. Main St., c. 1855 – The house, originally owned by Absolom Kyle, was once a stagecoach inn on the Atlanta to Washington stage line.
HISTORICAL CEMETERIES
Rogan Road, Rogers Cemeteries – Joseph Rogers, founder of Rogersville, and his wife, Mary Amis Rogers are buried there. Also the grandparents of David Crockett who settled the land in 1775 and were killed by Indians in 1777. Crockett Spring is located in the park behind the cemetery.
Presbyterian Cemetery – Is located on Kyle St. to the east of the Rogersville Presbyterian Church.
Old Presbyterian Cemetery – Located next to the First Baptist Church on Washington St.
Old Methodist Cemetery – The Methodist-Episcopal Church South was located at the corner of Kyle and Church Streets. The cemetery extends from Depot St. to Church St.
McKinney Cemetery – Located of Stamps St. off East Main St.