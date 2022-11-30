ROGERSVILLE BUILDING PERMITS
Rogersville requires building permits for the construction or remodeling of any residential or commercial structure.
The Rogersville Building Inspections Department enforces the 2018 International Building Code, which requires two sets of construction documents to be submitted with each permit application for commercial projects over 1200 square feet.
The following must be done to obtain a building permit in Rogersville:
• Meet with the building department early in the design process to review the proposed project. Attention should be focused on any special design features or hazardous occupancies.
• Submit drawings to the building department and allow time for an adequate plan review — typically, two weeks.
• The constructor shall submit proof of licensure and insurance as required by state law.
• Pay all required fees.
• Storm water/soil erosion controls shall be in place and approved prior to the start of any work.
• Call for required inspection as work progresses.
The Rogersville Building Inspections Department is located at 106 Kyle St., Rogersville.
For more information, call 272-9451.
CHURCH HILL BUILDING PERMITS
Church Hill requires building permits for the construction or remodeling of any residential or commercial structure.
The Church Hill Building Inspections Department enforces the 2018 International Building Code, which requires two sets of construction documents to be submitted with each permit application for commercial projects over 1200 square feet.
The following must be done to obtain a building permit in Church Hill:
• Meet with the building department early in the design process to review the proposed project. Attention should be focused on any special design features or hazardous occupancies.
• Submit drawings to the building department and allow time for an adequate plan review — typically, two weeks.
• The constructor shall submit proof of licensure and insurance as required by state law.
• Pay all required fees.
• Storm water/soil erosion controls shall be in place and approved prior to the start of any work.
• Call for required inspection as work progresses.
The Church Hill Building Inspections Department is located at 300 E. Main St., Church Hill.
For more information, call 676-1526.
MOUNT CARMEL BUILDING PERMITS
Mount Carmel requires building permits for the construction or remodeling of any residential or commercial structure.
The Mount Carmel Building Inspections Department enforces the 2018 International Building Code, which requires two sets of construction documents to be submitted with each permit application for commercial projects over 1200 square feet.
The following must be done to obtain a building permit in Mount Carmel:
• Meet with the building department early in the design process to review the proposed project. Attention should be focused on any special design features or hazardous occupancies.
• Submit drawings to the building department and allow time for an adequate plan review — typically, two weeks.
• The constructor shall submit proof of licensure and insurance as required by state law.
• Pay all required fees.
• Storm water/soil erosion controls shall be in place and approved prior to the start of any work.
• Call for required inspection as work progresses.
The Mount Carmel Building Inspections Department is located at 100 E. Main St., Mount Carmel.
For more information, call 357-7311.
Surgoinsville BUILDING PERMITS
Surgoinsville requires building permits for the construction or remodeling of any residential or commercial structure.
The Surgoinsville Building Inspections Department enforces the 2018 International Building Code, which requires two sets of construction documents to be submitted with each permit application for commercial projects over 1200 square feet.
The following must be done to obtain a building permit in Surgoinsville:
• Meet with the building department early in the design process to review the proposed project. Attention should be focused on any special design features or hazardous occupancies.
• Submit drawings to the building department and allow time for an adequate plan review — typically, two weeks.
• The constructor shall submit proof of licensure and insurance as required by state law.
• Pay all required fees.
• Storm water/soil erosion controls shall be in place and approved prior to the start of any work.
• Call for required inspection as work progresses.
The Surgoinsville Building Inspections Department is located at 1735 Main St., Surgoinsville.
For more information, call 345-2213.
BULLS GAP BUILDING PERMITS
Bulls Gap requires building permits for the construction or remodeling of any residential or commercial structure.
The Bulls Gap Building Inspections Department enforces the 2018 International Building Code, which requires two sets of construction documents to be submitted with each permit application for commercial projects over 1200 square feet.
The following must be done to obtain a building permit in Bulls Gap:
• Meet with the building department early in the design process to review the proposed project. Attention should be focused on any special design features or hazardous occupancies.
• Submit drawings to the building department and allow time for an adequate plan review — typically, two weeks.
• The constructor shall submit proof of licensure and insurance as required by state law.
• Pay all required fees.
• Storm water/soil erosion controls shall be in place and approved prior to the start of any work.
• Call for required inspection as work progresses.
The Bulls Gap Building Inspections Department is located at 235-5216.
For more information, call 235-5216.