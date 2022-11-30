Numerous clubs and civic organizations are active. Most are included in the
Guidebook list.
The individual listed with each club is not necessarily the president or other
officer, but is a contact person.
Although every effort has been made to list all local organizations, it is still possible that some groups have been inadvertently omitted.
If you are a member of an organization that is not listed here, please call 423-359-3147 to be included in next year’s Guidebook.
BUSINESS
Business Professional Women of Rogersville
Meets 1st Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Price Public Community Center
Contact: Tammy Gibson
203 W. Spring St., Rogersville
P: (423) 923-0434
CIVIC
Habitat For Humanity
Contact: Marshall Stubblefield
310 Colonial Road, Rogersville
P: (423) 272-1830
Kiwanis Club of Rogersville
111 Clifton St., Rogersville
Contact: Pam Mayo
Meets each Tuesday at the Hale Springs Inn 12:00 noon.
110 West Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857
Lions Club of Bulls Gap
Meets the 1st and 3rd Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Pizza Plus
410 Highway 11E, Bulls Gap
Lions Club of Rogersville
Contact: Robert Maes
Phone: (423) 272-2463
Meets the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at Oh Henry’s Restaurant
201 East Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857
Rogersville Arts Council
Contact: April Albright
P.O. Box 575, Rogersville
P: 293-0882
Rogersville Main Street Program
110 East Kyle St., Rogersville
Contact: Nancy Barker
P: 272-2186
F: 272-8751
Rogersville Rotary
Meets each Tuesday at Wellmont Hawkins County Hospital 12:00 noon.
851 Locust St., Rogersville
Ruritan Club of St. Clair
Meets second Thursday
Contact: Bob Palmer (423) 923-2439
Volunteer Ruritan Club
5740 Carters Valley Road, Mt. Carmel
P: 423-357-1785 or 235-2525
Ruritan of Surgoinsville
Meets 3rd Monday
P: 345-2946
Shades of Nefertiti
Contact: Barbara Gaines
Phone: 423-272-2153
Meet the 3rd Monday of every month at the Price Public Community Center located at:
203 Spring Street
Rogersville, TN 37857
United Way of Hawkins County
Contact: Teresa Buttry, Director
405 South Armstrong Road, Unit #8
P.O. Box 277, Rogersville
P: 272-7379
F: (423) 689-4150
Volunteer Ruritan of Mt. Carmel
5740 Carters Valley Road, Mt. Carmel
P: 357-1785
YMCA
Ellie Southern
1604 East Main Street, Rogersville
Phone: 423-765-9754
Email: southern@ymcakpt.org
DISABILITY RESOURCES
Chip Hale Center
Contact: Lana Young
310 Hasson St., Rogersville
Website: www.chiphalecenter.org
Phone: (423) 272-3966
Family and Community Education Clubs
Bulls Gap Club
Contact: Loretta Jones
Phone: (432) 235-5294
Crockett Creek(Rogersville) Club
Contact: Guerry McConnell
Phone: 272-8549
Keplar Club
Contact: Mary Nolen
Phone: (423) 235-5872
Lone Oak (Surgoinsville) Club
Contact: Jean Jacob
Phone: (423) 345-3113
Valley View (Church Hill) Club
Contact: Shirley Watson
Phone: (423) 357-3582
Extension Agent
Contact: Jack Price
850 West Main Street , Suite 1
Rogersville, TN 37857
Phone: (423)-272-7241
Email: jprice@utk.edu
FAMILY SERVICES
ARRAY of Hope
315 S. Armstrong Road, Rogersville
P: 293-1050
CASA For Kids, Inc.
107 E. Main St., Ste 203, Rogersville
P: 293-0328
Church Hill Emergency Food Pantry
401 Richmond St., Church Hill
P: 357-7228 Church Hill; 272-4626 Rogersville; 733-1505 Sneedville
Church Hill Senior Center Garden
300 Main St., Church Hill
P: 357-5387
Church Hill Medical Mission
401 Richmond St., Church Hill
P: 256-2408
Heaven's Bell, Diaper Pantry
401 Richmond St., Unit 104, Church Hill
P: 502-9477
The Mission, Family Support Center
186 Campbell Drive, Sneedville
P: 300-9406
Of One Accord Ministries
Contact: Sheldon Livesay
306 E. Main St., Rogersville
P: 921-8044
Surgoinsville Soup & Scripture Outreach Ministry
621 Old Stage Road, Surgoinsville
P: 345-2279
Volunteer Connection
Jodi Southerland
P.O. Box 207, Rogersville
P: 401-5000
MASONIC
Clay Masonic Lodge No. 386, Free & Accepted Masons
111 Hamilton St., Church Hill
Meets: 2nd Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Hasson Chapter No. 179, The Order of the Eastern Star
Contact: Susan Thames
Meet the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at:
103 East Main St., Rogersville
Phone: (423) 921-0092
Overton Masonic Lodge No. 5, Free & Accepted Masons
Contact: Orville Armstrong
Meet the 2nd Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at
103 East Main St., Rogersville
Phone: (423) 272-5869
Rogersville Shriners Club
Contact: Bill Manis
Meets the fourth Friday at 7 p.m.
Overton Lodge
103 E. Main St., Rogersville
Rogersville Shriners Club
Contact: Bill Manis
Meet the 4th Friday of every month at 7:00 p.m.
Overton Lodge
103 East Main St., Rogersville
Phone: (423) 272-0110
SENIOR RESOURCES
Century Club of Northeast Tennessee
Jodi Southerland
P.O. Box 207, Rogersville
P: 401-5000
Mt. Carmel Senior Citizens Center
101 E. Main St., Mt. Carmel
P: 357-3281
Rogersville Senior Center
407 East Main Street
Rogersville, TN 37857
P: (423)272-9186 or (423) 272-9185
VETERANS
American Legion Post No. 21
Meet the last Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the American Legions Building
1924 East Main St., Rogersville
Phone: (432) 921-9029
Forward Flag
3815 Highway 66 S., Ste. 4, Rogersville
P: 523-2700
VFW Club Post No. 9543
1605 East Main St., Rogersville
(423) 272-7423
VFW Club of Church Hill Post No. 9754
261 Silver Lake Road
Church Hill, TN 37642
(423) 357-3613