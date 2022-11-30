All qualified citizens have the right to vote in national, state and local elections after registering to vote.
To be eligible to vote in Tennessee, a qualified citizen must be a citizen of the United States, must be 18 years of age or older on or before the date of the next election and must be a resident of Tennessee.
As a convicted felon eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime convicted of and the date of the conviction. If a felony conviction made a felon ineligible, the felon may regain their eligibility if the conviction has been expunged or if a successful petition to has their voting rights have been granted, unless the conviction for a crime rendered the felon permanently ineligible to vote.
In order to participate in an election, a qualified voter must be properly registered no later than thirty (30) days before the election. The election commission office will process any by-mail voter registration form that has been postmarked at least thirty (30) days before the election. T.C.A 2-2-109.
NATIONAL / STATE VOTING:
Federal and state general elections are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years.
In presidential election years, the Presidential Preference Primary election is held on the first Tuesday in February. The Republican and Democratic parties in Greene County may choose to hold their primaries on the same date.
Federal and State Republican and Democratic party primary elections are held on the first Thursday in August in even-numbered years, in conjunction with the County General Election.
LOCAL ELECTIONS:
The Republican and Democratic parties in Hawkins County will hold a county primary election on the first Tuesday in May 2026.
Hawkins County holds a general election on the first Thursday in August 2026, in conjunction with the Federal/State Primary Election.
The following is information for elections in municipalities:
Rogersville: Rogersville Municipal Elections are held on the first Saturday in August 2025.
Church Hill:
Church Hill Municipal Elections hold a general election on the first Thursday in August 2026, in conjunction with the Federal/State Primary Election.
Mount Carmel:
Mount Carmel Municipal Elections hold a general election on the first Thursday in August 2026, in conjunction with the Federal/State Primary Election.
Surgoinsville:
Surgoinsville Municipal Elections hold a general election on the first Thursday in August 2026, in conjunction with the Federal/State Primary Election.
Bulls Gap:
Bulls Gap Municipal Elections hold a general election on the first Thursday in August 2026, in conjunction with the Federal/State Primary Election.
EARLY VOTING:
Registered voters may cast their ballots early (in-person) during the period that extends 20 days before an election to five days before an election. During the Presidential Preference Primary, the period extends 20 days before an election to seven days before an election.
VOTING BY MAIL:
Registered voters may vote by mail when certain conditions are met. If voters wish to vote by mail, they must request a ballot in writing over their signature. The first day to receive a request is ninety (90) days prior to the election, and the last day to receive a request is seven (7) days prior to the election. For more information on absentee-by-mail eligibility, contact the Greene County Election Commission or visit the Tennessee Division of Elections website at: www.GoVoteTN.com.
Military personnel, their families, and overseas citizens may also vote by absentee ballot if they meet certain requirements. Applications to vote by absentee ballot from military personnel, their families, and overseas citizens may be received no earlier than January 1 of the year in which the election is to be held unless the election is to be held less than ninety (90) days after January 1 of the calendar year. In that case, the application may be received no earlier than ninety (90) days before the election and no later than seven (7) days before the election. For further details and to review the requirements, please visit FVAP.gov or contact the Greene County Election Commission.
ELECTION COMMISSION:
Crystal Rogers is the administrator of elections for the Hawkins County Election Commission.
The election commission’s chairman is Nancy Point, Chairman, Teresa Greer, Secretary, Members: Jennie Carter, Ginger Shackelford, and Shane Bailey
The State Election Commission is responsible for appointing five county election commissioners for every county in the state. This is done on the first Monday in April in every odd-numbered year.
The political party to which three of the five commissioners belong will be the party with the majority in the state legislature.