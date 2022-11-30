The Rogersville Parks & Recreation Department oversees the Rogersville City Park, Swift Mini Park and the Rogersville City pool.
The Rogersville City Park consists of 42 acres of recreational facilities including: three pavilions, four lighted tennis courts, five small picnic shelters, multi-purpose field with stage, walking/jogging trail, playground, fishing (duck pond), outdoor basketball courts, horseshoe pits, six baseball/softball fields, public swimming pool, and sand volleyball court. Rental rates can be viewed on their website at www.townofrogersville.com/parks-and-recreation
Swift Mini Park is a five acre park located on Hasson Street with an outdoor basketball court, picnic shelter, playground area, picnic tables, horseshoe pits, open play area, and walking/jogging trail.
Greenhouse is a 18×36 facility used for growing plants, etc. for beautification of various grounds (including the parks) throughout Rogersville.
The Rogersville city pool opens Memorial Day weekend and closes at the start of school in August. Daily hours are Monday-Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Swimming lessons are offered in two-week sessions. For more information call the Parks and Recreation office at 272-2545.
Other activities and youth leagues offered are as follows:
Baseball/Softball, Ages 4 and up; registration begins mid-February and ends mid-March; Fee is $30; Season runs from April through June.
Flag Football, Ages 5-10; registration begins mid-July and ends mid-August, season runs from September through October.
Basketball, ages 5 and up; registration is in October, season is from November through February.
Music Junction is a weekly gathering of musicians/entertainers at the Parks and Recreation building on Thursday from 7-10 p.m., admission is free and is open to the public.
A Christmas light display is throughout the Rogersville City Park during the month of December.
For more information about events, activities or rentals, please contact the Parks and Recreation office at 272-2545 or by email at rogoandr@charterinternet.com.
