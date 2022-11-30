There are county and municipal courts located Hawkins County. Federal and State courts are located in Greeneville.
FEDERAL
U.S. District Court
The home of the Northeastern Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee is in the James H. Quillen United States Courthouse at 220 W. Depot St. The courtroom is on the fourth floor.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, except holidays.
Website: www.tned.uscourts.gov/greeneville.
Court Clerks: Rick Tipton is the divisional manager.
Phone: 639-3105
Judges: Senior Judge J. Ronnie Greer has been a U.S. District Judge since 2003. His office is on the fourth floor. His office number is 639-0063.
Judge Clifton Corker is a U.S. District Judge. His office is on the third floor. To contact him, call 787-7400.
Other offices in the federal courthouse are: Magistrate Judge’s Court, Bankruptcy Court, Bankruptcy Court Clerk’s Office, Probation/Pretrial office, U.S. Marshals Service office, U.S. Attorney’s office and an office of the General Services Administration.
David G. Jolley is the U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. The office phone number is 638-3391.
The U.S. Probation Office, on the courthouse’s third floor, is supervised by the Deputy Chief U.S. Probation Officer.
The office phone number is 638-8121.
U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT
The home of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee is in the James H. Quillen United States
Courthouse located at 220 W. Depot St.
Phone: 787-0113
Website: www.tneb.uscourts.gov
Marcia Parsons is the bankruptcy judge. Her office is on the third floor, along with her courtroom. The bankruptcy court clerk’s offices are on the second floor.
William T. Magill is the deputy in charge of the clerk’s office.
U.S. Department Of Justice
Phone: 639-6759 or 823-5022
Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
They are located in Suite 423 on the fourth floor.
Federal Defender Services
Location: 129 W. Depot St. Suite 1.
Phone: 636-1301
Website: www.fdset.com
The office’s attorneys are Nick Wallace, Nikki Pierce and Kaycee Roberts.
COUNTY COURTS
CIRCUIT COURT
Location: 115 Justice Center Dr., Ste 1237, Rogersville and 300 East Main Boulevard Church Hill. The circuit court clerk
is Randall L. Collier.
Hours: The Rogersville clerk’s office is open from 8-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. weekdays except holidays.
Phone: 272-3397 or 272-4517
Hours: The Church Hill clerk’s office is open from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday except holidays.
Phone: 357-4441
Judges: Circuit judges are Alex Pearson of Greeneville, Beth Boniface, of Morristown and William E. Phillips II of Rogersville.
Circuit judges hear civil cases in which juries are involved, such as negligence, personal injury, malpractice and product liability; and non-jury cases such as divorce, child custody, petitions for orders of protection, adoptions, land disputes and workers compensation cases.
CRIMINAL COURT
John F. Dugger Jr. is the criminal court judge for the 3rd Judicial District.
He hears felony and misdemeanor cases.
When Dugger is holding court in Rogersville, his office numbers are the same as the circuit court clerk’s, 272-3397 or 272-4517.
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
General sessions court and juvenile court (not a court of record) are the two state courts that are operated at the county level in Hawkins County.
Location: 115 Justice Center Drive, Suite 1222, Rogersville
Phone: 272-3300, Option 3
Fax: 272-6682
Judge: J.Todd Ross is judge of the general sessions and juvenile courts.
The general sessions judge hears misdemeanor cases and holds preliminary hearings on all felony cases unless the right to a preliminary hearing is waived by the defendant. Sessions court is also a small claims court with jurisdiction limited to $25,000.
JUNEVILE COURT
Juvenile Judge: Daniel G. Boyd
Location: 115 Justice Center Drive, Rogersville
P: 272-2904 or 272-5034
Hours: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday except Holidays
The Juvenile Court of Hawkins County is responsible for hearing all matters pertaining to juveniles, including matters of delinquency, truancy, paternity, custody, visitation, child support, and termination of parental rights. All fees and court cost amounts vary and are paid through the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Hawkins County Chancery Court/Clerk & Master
3rd District Chandellor: Douglas T. Jenkins
Mailing and Physical Address: 100 E. Main Street, Suite 316, Rogersville, TN 37857
Phone Number: (423)-272-8150
Fax Number: (423)-272-7347
The chancery court hears the same types of lawsuits as the circuit court, except for personal-injury matters and criminal cases.
The county’s delinquent property tax lawsuit has historically been filed in chancery court, thereby causing the Clerk & Master to collect delinquent property taxes in that office.
Court sale information is available on the website hawkinscountytn.gov/chancery_court_clerk_master.html.
District Attorney General
The district attorney general for the 3rd Judicial District is Dan Armstrong.
His Greeneville office is at 124 Austin St., Suite 3.
The Child Support Enforcement Division is at 124 Austin St., Suite 2.
Phone: 787-1450; child support, 787-1458
Hours: D.A., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
weekdays; child support, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Staff: David Baker, Ritchie Collins, Cecil C. Mills Jr. and Jon “Chal” Thompson are assistant district attorneys in Greeneville.
The Child Support Administrator is Sharon A. Rollins. The Child Support Enforcement Division attorneys are Tina Ailshie and Danielle Coggins.
Child Support Referee: Paige Collins
15 Justice Center Drive, Rogersville
P: 272-2904 or 272-5034
Hours: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday except Holidays