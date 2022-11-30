Hanks the cat

Hank the Cat, shown here admiring his picture in the Sept. 14 Rogersville Review, will be the Master of Ceremonies on Oct. 8 during a fundraiser at “The Good Stuff” which is located at 1120 E. Main St. in Rogersville on the corner adjacent to Food City.

 Jeannie Baitinger

Hawkins County Humane Society is located at 5180 Highway 11W, Rogersville. The phone number is (423) 272-6538, hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.

