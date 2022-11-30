A number of organizations focus on preserving the rich historical
heritage of the community. They include:
Hawkins County Genealogical & Historical Society
Meet the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the Rogersville Senior Center.
407 East Main Street
Rogersville, TN 37857
Phone: (423) 256-2304
Sons of American Revolution – State of Franklin Chapter
Contact: Richard Burdette
Phone: (423)272-7315
Meet every month on the 4th Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hawkins County Gas Company.
202 Park Blvd. Rogersville, TN 37857
Hawkins County Archival Project
955 East McKinney Avenue
Website: www.facebook.com/pages/Hawkins-County-Archival-Project
Phone: (423) 921-0904
