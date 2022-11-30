A United States passport verifies to other governments and officials that the holder is a U.S. citizen.
A passport may be obtained by any American citizen who has not been convicted of a felony.
For people traveling outside the United States, passport applications are available at the Hawkins County Chancery Court office at 100 E. Main St., Rogersville. Applications are also available online at www.travel.state.gov.
Visas, which are stamped into the U.S. passport, are required for entry into some countries, but not for all.
To determine whether a visa is necessary to enter the country you are planning to visit, call or check the particular country’s embassy website.
Vaccinations are not required in order for a resident to return to the U.S., but immunizations are required for entrance into certain other countries.
For more information on immunizations, contact the Hawkins County Health Center at 272-7641. The department is located at 201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville.
APPLICATION PROCESS
The first step in obtaining a passport is to go online at www.travel.state.gov or pick up an application at the Hawkins County Chancery Court office.
Next, make an appointment with the Hawkins County Chancery Court Office and bring the following: one proof of U.S. citizenship, one proof of identity and two proper photographs (see details below).
For a U.S.- born citizen, proof of citizenship would be a certified copy of one’s birth certificate, a full- page certificate with the state’s embossed, multi-colored seal.
If you do not own a copy of your birth certificate, then submit a registrar’s notice of birth in addition to a hospital birth record, school or family records, etc. Evidence must include given name and surname, birth date and place, and signature of the issuing official.
A citizen born outside the U.S. must submit his or her previous U.S. passport, Certificate of Naturalization or citizenship or Report of a Birth Abroad.
For more information, one can call the post office at 272-8150.
A driver’s license is a sufficient proof of identity, but temporary licenses and learner’s permits are not permissible.
PHOTOGRAPHS NEEDED
The second step in procuring a passport is to have a set of two photographs made for the passport.
Each photograph must be 2-inch x 2-inch, must have been taken within the last six months and must present a front view of the individual, sizing the face no smaller than 1-inch x 1 3/8-inches from the bottom of the chin to the top of the head (including hair). Both eyes must be open, with a neutral facial expression. Hats and/or sunglasses are not permissible.
A white or off-white background is required.
Passport photographs can be taken at the Hawkins County Chancery Court office before or on the day of the appointment for a cost of $10.
Full information regarding photo requirements is printed on the back of the passport application.
FEES FOR PASSPORTS
The third and final step toward obtaining a passport is to pay the fees required.
Passports for adults (16 years and over) cost $140 (this includes $110 to the U.S. Department of State and $30 to the USPS) and are valid for 10 years.
Passports for minors (under 16 years) cost $95 (this includes $80 to the U.S. Department of State and $15 to the USPS) and remain valid for five years after issuance.
To obtain a passport within two weeks, there is a $60 fee for expedited service, including a fee of $17.56 for return overnight postage.
Check or money order made payable to the U.S. Department of State is the method of payment.
The $35 fee for the postal service can be paid by check, credit, debit, money order or cash.
APPLICANTS UNDER 18
Applicants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian (with proper legal documentation) when returning the application.
Applicants under the age of 14 must be accompanied by both parents or legal guardian(s) and present:
1. evidence of the child’s U.S. citizenship;
2. evidence of child’s relationship to parents or guardian(s); and
3. parental identification.
If only one parent appears, one of the following must additionally be submitted:
• second parent’s written statement consenting to passport issuance for the child,
• primary evidence of sole authority to apply; or
• a written statement (made under penalty of perjury) explaining the second parent’s unavailability.
When an application is completed, the clerk will send it to the passport center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Renewal forms for existing passports and lost or stolen passports are also available. The renewal application may be picked up at the post office, completed by the applicant and sent directly to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.