The Hawkins County Library System is a three-branch library system, consisting of the Church Hill Library, the HB Stamps Memorial Library in Rogersville and the Surgoinsville Library. The system serves the residents of Church Hill, Rogersville and Surgoinsville.
The system offers internet, WIFI, DVDs, storytime, the Mystery Book Club, Teen/YA book club, a summer reading program, online resources and craft time.
How To Apply For A Library Card
Anyone who lives, works, attends school or owns property in Hawkins County or who lives within fifty (50) miles of Hawkins County is eligible to borrow materials from any library in the Hawkins County Library System. All patrons must fill out an official Application Card*. Adults must provide valid photo identification with a current, legal address. Examples of acceptable identification are Driver’s license; Passport; or Student ID card. If photo identification does not have correct address, another form of ID will be required. An example would be a utility bill with their current address. Patrons below the age of 18 must complete a Juvenile Application Card** which must be signed by a parent or legal guardian. Children who are at least six years of age and are able to print their name may be issued a library card. There is no charge for the first (1st) library card; however a replacement card is $5.00.
The Hawkins County Library System director is Yvonne Woytovich.