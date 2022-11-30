The Hawkins County Schools Technology Department is comprised of nine full-time staff members dedicated to maintaining the ever-growing technology infrastructure of Hawkins County Schools. Services provided by the HCS Technology Department includes an enterprise level data center, manages email accounts for users throughout the enterprise, the configuration/repair/ maintenance of new/existing computer systems and other peripherals throughout the enterprise, software support, training, implementation of wired and wireless networked services, security surveillance systems, as well as telecommunications equipment.

