The Hawkins County Schools Technology Department is comprised of nine full-time staff members dedicated to maintaining the ever-growing technology infrastructure of Hawkins County Schools. Services provided by the HCS Technology Department includes an enterprise level data center, manages email accounts for users throughout the enterprise, the configuration/repair/ maintenance of new/existing computer systems and other peripherals throughout the enterprise, software support, training, implementation of wired and wireless networked services, security surveillance systems, as well as telecommunications equipment.
Each school has its own local area network connected to the wide area network by a fiber connection. This bandwidth is shared among the approximately 5000 computers, which consists primarily of Windows devices. Additionally there are approximately 6000 iPads and Chromebooks distributed throughout the district, which are controlled by Mobile Device Managements systems. Hawkins County Schools utilizes an onsite content filter as well as filtering provided by our Internet Service Provider, to promote a safe online experience for students and staff.
The Director of Technology is Wayne Absher.
For more information about the Technology Center call 272-7629 or visit the Hawkins County Schools Central Office at 200 N. Depot St., Rogersville.