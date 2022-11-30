Many establishments in Hawkins County are licensed to care for five or more children.
GVM Child Care and Preschool Main Campus
307 S. Depot St.
Rogersville, TN 37857
P: 293-3113
Promises Child Care
493 Burem Road
P: 293-0495
Two By Two Child Care
311 Ross Circle
P: 272-8622
UETHDA Head Start
904 E. Main St.
P: 272-7989
Wonderland Child Care
3321 US-11W Scenic
Surgoinsville, TN 37873
P: 345-4306
Rogersville Presbyterian Church
309 W. Kyle St.
P: 272-8439
Greater Vision Ministries
P: 235-0782
Joseph Rogers Primary School
2001 E. Main St.
P: 272-9110
Surgoinsville Head Start
3327 US-11W Scenic Highway
P: 345-3527
