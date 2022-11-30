ROGERSVILLE—The August Cruise-in on the Square, organized by Rogersville Main Street Program, was held downtown on Aug. 12, 2016 under sunny skies. Antique auto enthusiasts had a chance to see dozens of pre-1980 rides, visit local shops, have dinner, and get together with friends. Entertainment this month was provided by Clouds Creek Band. Sponsor was First Community Bank.
The Rogersville TN Main Street organization seeks to promote “Tennessee’s Best Kept Secret” downtown Rogersville.
The Town of Rogersville, the second oldest town in the state of Tennessee, continues to be a thriving community and marketplace as it has been for more than 200 years. At the heart of it is the Rogersville Historic District , containing many historically important buildings such as the Hale Springs Inn, the Hawkins County Courthouse, Overton Lodge No. 5, F. & A.M., and Rogersville Synodical College campus. Rogersville’s unique history, century old buildings, and museums contribute to a charming and sophisticated small town atmosphere.
Main Street in Rogersville is the perfect afternoon shopping experience – antiques, gift items, local and regional works of art, and great food amid the ambiance of a historic setting. A visit to Rogersville would not be complete without a stop at the Tennessee Newspaper & Printing Museum , or take a self-guided walking tour to discover Rogersville’s architecture and history.
Three Civil War Trails sites nearby recount several incredible stories which likely won’t be on your radar. The Battle of Big Creek on November 6, 1863 was one of most vicious short actions of the war you’ve never heard about. The Clay-Kenner House and the Courthouse are two other sites that uncover the complexities of life in a smaller rural town.
The Rogersville Main Street Program has been designated as an accredited National Main Street Program for meeting the commercial district revitalization performance standards set by the National Trust Main Street Center. Each year, the National Trust and its partners announce the list of accredited Main Street programs that have built strong revitalization organizations and demonstrate their ability in using the Main Street Four-Point Approach methodology for strengthening their local economy and protecting their historic buildings.
Their office is located at 110 E. Kyle St., Rogersville. For more information call 272-2186 or visit their website at rogersvilletnmainstreet.com.