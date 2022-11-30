August Cruise in on the Square_31.JPG

ROGERSVILLE—The August Cruise-in on the Square, organized by Rogersville Main Street Program, was held downtown on Aug. 12, 2016 under sunny skies. Antique auto enthusiasts had a chance to see dozens of pre-1980 rides, visit local shops, have dinner, and get together with friends. Entertainment this month was provided by Clouds Creek Band. Sponsor was First Community Bank.

 Photos by Randy Ball

The Rogersville TN Main Street organization seeks to promote “Tennessee’s Best Kept Secret” downtown Rogersville.

