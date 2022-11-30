Hawkins County offers several places to camp, boat, swim and fish in Cherokee Lake.
Cherokee Lake Campgrounds
9617 Highway 11W, Mooresburg
P: 272-3333
W: cherokee-lake.org/cherokee-lake-campground
Eagles Landing Campgrounds
933 Rocky Summit Road, Bean Station
P: 276-708-6979
Everhart Campgrounds
5676 Fall Creek Dock Road, Russellville
P: 587-3559
Fall Creek Marina and Campgrounds
5656 Fall Creek Dock Road, Russellville
P: 581-4701
W: fallcreekmarinaandcampground.com
Lawson Campgrounds Inc.
150 Berry Drive No. 2, Mooresburg
P: 272-5291
Quarry Cove Retreat
161 Quarry Road, Mooresburg
P: 254-7727
Paradise Cove Campground
9449 Highway 11W, Mooresburg
Park Place Lakeside
673 County Line Road, Mooresburg
P: 923-5950
W: parkplacelakeside.com
TN Rivers Venue and Campgrounds
225 Clicktown Road, Church Hill
P: 358-3286
Webb’s Lakefront Campgrounds
1172 US-25E, Bean Station
P: 275-4536
Windy Rivers Campgrounds
422 Richards Road, Rogersville
P: 585-7927
W: www.facebook.com/holstonrivercamping
E: slk11171@aol.com
