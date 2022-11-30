Several utilities serve Hawkins County.
Information about service, connection, reconnection and billing may be obtained by calling the local office of each.
WATER
Town of Rogersville Water Commission
Location: 539 W. Main St. Rogersville, TN 37857
Phone: 272-2540
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Services: Water and sewer service is provided to residents of Rogersville and areas of Greene County.
Getting Connected: Visit our website at townofrogersville.com/water-department/#page-content for information, or go to the office and provide the name, billing address and location where service is needed.
First Utility District-Hawkins
523 W. Main Boulevard, Church Hill, TN
Phone: 357-7511
Office Hours: 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday
Services: Water and Sewer service is provided to residents of Church Hill and Mt. Carmel.
Getting connected: Call 357-7511 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Other contact information: Emergency/After Hours: 357-7151; Filter Plant: 357-5380
Email address: customerservice@fudhc.com
The First Utility District board meetings are held the second Monday of each month at the Utility District office.
ELECTRICITY
At Holston Electric Cooperative (HEC), our mission is to provide safe, dependable electric service to our member-owners at a reasonable cost. Our value is service.
Formed in 1940, Holston Electric Cooperative is member-owned distributor of Tennessee Valley Authority power, providing service in Hawkins and Hamblen counties in rural upper East Tennessee. Our vision is to deliver a level of electric service that meets or exceeds our customers’ expectations.
Holston Electric Cooperative provides electric service to more than 30,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers, has a 525 square-mile service area, and operates a distribution system of more than 2,600 miles with 12 substations in operation. The headquarters building is located in Rogersville and branch offices are located in Church Hill and Russellville.
Locations:
Rogersville Office, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857; Phone: 272-8821
Church Hill Office, 219 S. Central Ave., Church Hill, TN 37642; Phone: 357-6441
Russellville Office, 6613 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Whitesburg, TN 37891; Phone: 581-8445
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
Website: https://www.holstonelectric.com/
Service: Holston Electric Cooperative buys electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority and sells it to retail customers in Hawkins and Hamblin Counties.
Getting Connected: Two forms of identification are required. A security deposit may also be required. Contact Holston Electric Cooperative for details.
NATURAL GAS
Hawkins County Gas Utility
Locations:
Rogersville Office, 202 Park Boulevard, Rogersville TN 37857; Phone: 272-8841
Mt. Carmel Office, 447 E. Main St., Mt. Carmel, TN 37645; Phone: 357-8585
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
Website: https://www.hcgas.com/
Getting Connected: Call or visit the website to start service. If a residence already has a natural gas line, the gas is usually turned on by the next business day. To install a line and turn on the gas requires three to four weeks.
CABLE/PHONE/INTERNET/SATELLITE TV
Holston Connect
Rogersville Office, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857; Phone: 272-8821
Church Hill Office, 219 S. Central Ave., Church Hill, TN 37642; Phone: 357-6441
Russellville Office, 6613 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Whitesburg, TN 37891; Phone: 581-8445
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
Getting Connected: Call or visit the website to start service. Holston Connect offers highspeed internet, telephone and TV for both residential and businesses. The following information will be needed: name, social security number, valid driver’s license, date of birth, service and mailing address, telephone number and email address.
Spectrum
Phone: 855-366-7132
Website: www.spectrum.com
Direct TV
Phone: 1-800-531-5000
Website: www.directv.com
Dish Network
Phone: 1-833-748-2341
Website: www.dish.com