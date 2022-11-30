The health needs of pets and livestock are met by more than a dozen veterinarians working at veterinary clinics in the community.
Rogersville Animal Hospital
650 W. Broadway St., Rogersville
P: 272-7320
Dr. B’s Healthy Pets
5276 Lee Highway, Rogersville
P: 293-0199
Dog And Cat Depot
318 Farside Drive, Rogersville
P: 347-2000
W: www.dogandcatdepot.com
Mount Carmel Pet Hospital
204 Main St. W., Mt. Carmel
P: 357-4221
W: mountcarmelpethospital.net
Church Hill Veterinary Hospital
170 S. Central Ave., Church Hill
P: 256-2882
W: www.churchhillvet.com
Mason’s Veterinary Care
230 Lovin Road, Mooresburg
P: 272-0444
