Hawkins County Emergency Communications, a 911 system, allows all Hawkins County residents to request fire, law enforcement or emergency medical assistance by dialing 911. They are headquartered at 2291 E. Main St., Rogersville.
Only emergency calls should be made by dialing 911.
For non-emergency calls to the 911 office, dial 272-7532.
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency and Hawkins County Emergency Communications District launched a new mass notification system called Hyper-Reach. This mass notification platform offers many features that our previous system did not offer. Some of the key feature updates include unlimited use, integration with social media, the ability to activate cell phones through the FEMA Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), the ability to send alerts to Alexa devices, and many more features. As part of Hyper-Reach selected weather alerts are included.
Some phone data is uploaded by the vender but all residents and businesses are encouraged to enroll to confirm they are enrolled. The enrollment process for Hyper-Reach can be completed by one of the following options, by visiting the website hyperreach.com/tnhawkinssignup.html, calling 423-358-2294 and following the prompts; texting ALERTS to 423-358-2294; using a Alexa unit by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach. To enroll in the service is free.
The Hyper-Reach system replaced the CodeRED system previously used by Hawkins County and none of the enrollment data was able to be transferred, a new enrollment will be required. This new mass notification system will be fully implemented by Dec. 1, 2022 and the previous CodeRED system will no longer be used. This project is a joint venture between Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency and Hawkins County Emergency Communications District.
POST REFLECTIVE NUMBERS
To ease the difficulty of tracking down a house or business, the 911 program requests that 4-inch reflective house numbers be placed where they can be seen easily from the road.
Suggested locations are on a house, on a mailbox or on a post next to the driveway.
A 911 address must be obtained by all newcomers, or families who move from one residence to another, before having telephone service installed.
