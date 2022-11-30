Hawkins and Hancock County will soon have an Isaiah 117 House to meet the needs of children awaiting foster care placement.
Isaiah 117 house is a home that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
The kickoff event was held May 22 at the Rogersville Middle School. Rhonda Paulson was on hand to discuss the history and purpose of Isaiah 117 House. Alison Osborne has been named as the Expansion Coordinator.
In an article published in The Rogersville Review published March 22, Osborne told the Review that Isaiah 117 House volunteers have begun a tradition of setting their alarms to 1:17 p.m. each day to pray over the organization, volunteers, children in DCS custody, caseworkers, foster families and biological families. Anyone interested in supporting the organization is encouraged to join in this tradition.
THE PURPOSE
When children are removed from their homes out of concern for their welfare, they are usually brought to the Department of Children’s Services offices to await placement with a foster family. This wait can be several hours to nearly a full day. These children often have nothing with them and are scared, lonely, hungry and in dirty clothing.
Isaiah 117 provides a comforting home where these children instead can be brought to wait - a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys, and snuggly blankets. This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while DCS staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good foster placement.
DONATIONS
For ways to donate, readers can visit isaiah117house.com/donate and choose “Hawkins/Hancock Counties” from the drop-down menu.