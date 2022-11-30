Several airports serve the region.
HAWKINS COUNTY AIRPORT
Location: 675 Main St., Surgoinsville
Phone: 345-0219
Website: hawkinscountytn.gov/airport.html
The Hawkins County Airport (airport identifier: RVN) is a public airport owned by Hawkins County offering private aircraft service and cargo shipping.
The airport cover and area of 56 acres. It has one runway which measures 3,502x75 feet. In 2009 the aircraft operations totaled 12,616 with an average of 35 per day.
TRI-CITIES REGIONAL AIRPORT TN/VA
Location: 2525 Highway 75 Blountville, (Just off Interstate 81, exit 63)
Phone: 423-325-6000
Website: www.triflight.com
Tri-Cities Regional Airport TN/VA (TRI) is a full-service commercial airport serving Northeast Tennessee, Southwest
Virginia, Western North Carolina and Eastern Kentucky.
The airport offers nonstop flights to five hubs (Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Orlando Sanford, and Tampa/
St.Petersburg/Clearwater) on Allegiant Air, Delta Airlines and American Airlines.
TRI is centrally located between the cities of Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, 3 miles off Interstate 81 at Exit 63.
TRI has an 8,000-foot main runway and a 4,447-foot secondary runway.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port No. 2027 and Foreign-Trade Zone No. 204 are onsite to facilitate cargo transportation and allow area businesses to import and export in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
MCGHEE TYSON AIRPORT
Location: 2055 Alcoa Highway Alcoa,
Phone: 865-342-3000
Website: www.flyknoxville.com
McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in
Knoxville offers passengers non-stop access to 19 major destinations year-round and six more seasonally.
The airlines that serve the airport include Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines and United
Airlines.
In addition to passenger traffic, the airport is also home to two regional jet maintenance facilities.
The Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Air Refueling Group operates out of McGhee Tyson Airport.
McGhee Tyson Airport offers long-term, short-term and economy parking; fullservice dining; a food court; a bookstore;
and a gift shop. From I-40 West, the airport is located off exit 386B (approximately 12 miles from the exit ramp) and is located in Alcoa, near Knoxville.
ASHEVILLE REGIONAL AIRPORT
Location: 61 Terminal Drive Fletcher, North Carolina
Phone: Authority Offices 828-684-2226;
Guest Services 828-209-3660
Website: www.flyavl.com
The Asheville (North Carolina) Regional Airport (AVL) is served by commercial air carriers Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines.
The terminal building opens at 4:30 a.m. and closes after the last flight of the day arrives. The airfield is open 24 hours a day.
AVL provides non-stop flights to 17 locations, including hubs in Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Newark,
Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth.
The Asheville Regional Airport has an 8,001-foot runway.
It is located 15 miles south of downtown Asheville, North Carolina, at exit 40 off Interstate 26.