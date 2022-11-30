Hawkins County has a diverse selection of healthcare professionals providing medical services to meet the healthcare needs of the residents of the community.
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
851 Locust St.
Rogersville
921-7000
Hawkins County Health Department
201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville
P: 272-7671
247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill
P: 357-5341
AUDIOLOGY
Professional Hearing Aid Center
175 Summit Drive, Rogersville
P: 921-9012
Beltone Hearing Care Center
215 W. Broadway St., Rogersville
P: 246-3800
CARDIOLOGY
Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute
405 Scenic Drive, Rogersville
P: 230-5000
CHIROPRACTIC
Church Hill Chiropractic Center
211 Collins St., Church Hill
P: 357-5211
Health Inn Chiropractic
536 Main St. W., Mt. Carmel
P: 256-3232
Heskett Family Chiropractic of Robersville
121 Stapleton Lane, Rogersville
P: 293-3280
DENTAL
Broadway Dental
313 W. Broadway St., Rogersville
P: 272-2714
Ronnie James, D PC
3353 Lee Highway, Surgoinsville
P: 345-3309
Lacy B. Hudson, DDS
201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville
P: 272-3086
Lakeway Dental Center
1277 US-11W, Bean Station
P: (865) 933-2225
Rogersville Family Dentistry
110 S. Hasson St., Rogersville
P: 272-5353
Horace E. Saunders III, DDS
105 Stapleton Road, Ste. 7, Rogersville
P: 272-3115
Randolph P. Thomas, DMD
108 S. Central Ave., Church Hill
P: 357-7111
Wing & Wing Family Dentistry
4313 TN-66, Rogersville
P: 272-2652
GASTROENTEROLOGY
Lawrence D. Bailey Jr., MD
851 Locust St., Rogersville
P: 921-7200
HOME HEALTHCARE
Amedisys Home Health Care
109 Apple Lane, Ste. A, Rogersville
P: 272-4484
Interim Healthcare of Rogersville
3815 TN-66, Rogersville
P: 272-5990
Medi Home Care
900 W. Main St., Rogersville
P: 921-8888
PHYSICIANS
Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine
405 Scenic Dr., Ste B
Rogersville, TN
272-2111
Amy Haynes, MD
Kevin B. Anderson, DO
Liliana Murillo, MD
Crystal Stiltner
Clara Higgins, DO
James A. Bowden, MD
851 Locust St.
Rogersville
921-7000
Church Hill Free Medical Clinic
401 Richmond St., Church Hill
256-2408
James D. Williams, MD
Rural Health Services Consortium, Inc.
4307 TN-66 S.
Rogersville
921-1600
Mark Dalle-Ave, MD
Stephen R. Cirelli, MD
James W. Boyd, MD
Anton M. Allen, MD
Judson R. Gash, MD
Dennis G. Harris, MD
Scott R. Matson DO
851 Locust St.
Rogersville
272-2671
Amanda M. Stoltz, MD
Denise Cantwell
4966 Lee Highway, Rogersville
272-5600
HMG Primary Care of Rogersville
482 Park Boulevard, Ste. A, Rogersville
272-6800
John Carson, MD
215 W. Broadway St., Ste A, Rogersville
272-2345
HMG Primary Care at Church Hill
406 E. Main Boulevard
Church Hill
357-6761
David E. Schilling, MD
Amanda Dove
OB – GYN
James Beckner, MD
401 Scenic Drive, Rogersville
P: 272-5544
Wellmont Medical Associates OB/GYN
405 Scenic Drive, Rogersville
224-4920
Stephen K. Wilson, MD
OB/GYN Clinic – Rogersville
851 Locust St., Ste. 101, Rogersville
272-5544
OCCUPATIONAL
Occupational Medicine Clinic – Rogersville
851 Locust St., Rogersville
335-2315
Wellmont Hawkins Specialty
407 Armstrong Road, Rogersville
921-0880
OPTOMETRIST
Chambers Chambers & Associates, PC
110 S. Hasson St., Rogersville
P: 272-7124
Hagood Eyecare
215 W. Broadway St., Rogersville
P: 272-2345
Rogersville Vision Clinic, PLLC,
107 E. Main St., Rogersville
P: 272-2020
ORTHOPEDIC
Wellmont Orthopedic Associates
401 Scenic Drive, Rogersville
P: 921-7206
PHYSICAL THERAPY
Cherokee Physical Therapy
482 Park Boulevard, Ste. 2, Rogersville
P: 921-8087
Tristar Physical Therapy
900 W. Main St., Rogersville
P: 500-5600
Wellmont Rehabilitation Services
851 Locust St., Rogersville
P: 921-7220
WMA Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic
401 Scenic Drive, Rogersville
P: 272-7261
PODIATRIST
Steven W. Krein, MD
401 Scenic Drive, Rogersville
P: 921-7206
PSYCHIATRIC
Frontier Health – Hawkins County Mental Health
101 Lena Drive, Rogersville
P: 272-9239
SENIOR CARE
Church Hill Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center
701 W. Main St., Church Hill
P:357-7178
Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville
109 TN-70, Rogersville
P: 272-3099
Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville
1341 E. Main St., Rogersville
P: 293-3700
SPINE AND REHABILITATION
Spine & Rehabilitation Clinic – Rogersville
401 Scenic Drive, Rogersville
272-7261
URGENT CARE
Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care
405 Scenic Drive, Rogersville
921-3490
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care Center
1116 US-11W, Church Hill
226-5109