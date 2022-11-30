The community’s mixture of locally based information and entertainment sources include a daily newspaper, three radio stations and four websites affiliated directly with local news organizations.
The Rogersville Review
Adams Publishing Group Inc. publishes The Rogersville Review, Hawkins County’s hometown newspaper and website. The newspaper has served Hawkins County since 1885.
The Rogersville's website offers all of the newspaper content to paid subscribers of the print edition, with some content provided free online to non-subscribers.
The Review has a market penetration rate of Hawkins County’s households (number of papers sold as a percentage of households) of 8.2 percent, based on 2010 U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
The newspaper is delivered to residents by carriers and is also available in more than 65 racks and retailers throughout the county. Delivery via US Mail is also available outside carrier areas.
The Review’s online presence also continues to grow, meeting the ever-changing needs of 21st Century journalism, with the establishment of its interactive website and online subscription service in 2014.
More than 2.5 million pages are viewed annually on the TheRogersvilleReview.com, according to reports from Google Analytics.
TheRogersvilleReview.com features news, sports, obituaries and other information from The Rogersville Review, as well as advertising, videos, photos and additional unique content.
After registering on TheRogersvilleReview.com, two-day-per-week subscribers to the printed Rogersville Review have unlimited access to all content on the website, including the e-Edition, which displays pages online exactly as they appear in the printed edition.
Non-subscribers may view all ads and advertising sections, Associated Press news stories, Discover magazine content, photos and videos on the website.
The Review also offers daily news updates and additional reader commentary on Facebook.
High Road Agency
Established in 2013, the High Road Agency is a Kingsport-based form that specializes in digital marketing and advertising services throughout the region.
Key services include social media and online reputation management, web and creative design, public relations, search engine optimization, geofencing, video production, email marketing, targeted online advertising and more.
High Road Agency is part of APG East of Tennessee/North Carolina, the parent company of The Greeneville Sun.
Hawkins County has 3 radio stations available for your listening pleasure.
WMCH Radio is located at 202 Atlanta Ave., Mt. Carmel. They broadcast on 1260 AM. They feature inspirational and gospel programming. The website is www.wmchradio.net. To contact them call 357-5601, text 357-5601, or email wmchradio@yahoo.com
WRGS Radio is located at 211 Burem Road, Rogersville. They broadcast on 1370 AM and 94.5 FM. They produce The World Famous Swap Shop which has been featured on Netflix.com/swapshop. The website is www.wrgsradio.com. To contact them call 272-2628 or 272-2629 or by email at stationmanager@wrgsradio.com.
WJDT radio is located at 448 Highway 25 E., Bean Station. They broadcasts on 106.5 FM. They are a family owned and operated station featuring the best of country music's new and gold. Their website is www.wjdtfm.com. To contact them call the request line 235-4640 or by email at wjdtradio@gmail.com.