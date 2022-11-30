Hawkins County is home to many churches, including those of major denominations and independent congregations. Many can trace their beginnings back several decades.
Though the list has been made as complete as possible, there may be other local churches not listed.
Please call 423-359-3147 if your church needs to be added to the Guidebook next year.
APOSTOLIC
Faith Apostolic Church
Pastor: Chris Cody
110 E. Main St., Church Hill
423-357-2689
Greater Vision Ministries
Pastor: Greg Marshall
307 S. Depot St., Rogersville
P: 423-235-0782
C:921-9268
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Crossroads Assembly of God
Pastor: Stephen Kimery
2747 Highway 665, Rogersville,
P: 235-9009
Grace Fellowship Assembly of God
5278 Highway 11W, Rogersville
P: 293-0199
C: 754-9887
BAPTIST
Bass Chapel Baptist Church
611 Zion Hill Road, Surgoisville
Bethel Baptist Church
Pastor: Tom Lawson
335 Guntown Road, Rogersville
Big Creek Baptist Church
803 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville
P: 272-7252
Brewers Chapel Baptist Church
2561 Black Valley Road, Sneedville
P: 733-8463
Bulls Gap Baptist Church
121 S. Main St., Bulls Gap
P: 235-6459
Calvary Baptist Church
Pastor: Duke Stratton
126 Calvary Church Road, Mooresburg
P: 272-4053
Calvary Lighthouse Baptist Church
Pastor: Rick Trent
655 Way Cross Road, Church Hill
P: 247-8511
East Rogersville Baptist Church
1100 East McKinney Ave., Rogersville
Pastor: John Butler
P: 272-2496
W: www.erbc.org
First Baptist Church of Church Hill
202 E. Main Boulevard, Church Hill
Pastor: Dustin Jessee
First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville
510 Old Stage Road, Surgoinsville
P: 345-2210
Fishers Creek Baptist Church
1065 Fishers Creek Road, Rogersville
P: 272-8787
Freedom Baptist Church
1536 Independence Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel
P: 357-8363
Gills Chapel Baptist Church
126 Gills Chapel Road, Mooresburg
P: 272-6126
Hickory Cove Baptist Church
1818 Highway 70 N, Rogersville
Pastor: Rev. Keith Bunch
P: 272-0790
Indian Ridge Baptist Church
516 W. Main Boulevard, Church Hill
Pastor:
P: 357-4461
Lewis Lane Central Baptist Church
712 Lewis Lane, Church Hill
Pastor: Bro. Chris Christian
P: 246-3521
Looney’s Chapel Baptist Church
2710 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville
Maple Hill Baptist Church
946 W. Poor Valley Road, Rogersville
P: 921-7333
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
309 Mt. Pleasant Church, Church Hill
Pastor: Rev. Lonnie Wooten Jr.
P: 357-4644
New Fellowship Ministries Baptist Church
614 Old Stage Road, Church Hill
P: 416-5367
New Freedom Baptist Church
3706 Highway 70N, Eidson
P: 754-0375
Oak Grove Baptist Church
311 Cypress St., Mt. Carmel
Pastor: Todd Haley
P: 357-7241
Persia Baptist Church
141 Old Highway 66S, Rogersville
Pastor: Kevin Wisecarver
P: 272-2012
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
403 Cloud Creek Road, Rogersville
Pastor: Scott Bradley
P: 272-5117
Ridgeview Baptist Church
234 Hurd Road, Church Hill
Pastor: Jon Rogers
P: 357-4631
Robertson Creek Baptist Church
144 Robertson Creek, Bulls Gap
Pastor: Scott Farmer
P: 235-3134
Rogersville Baptist Temple
148 Burton Road, Rogersville
Pastor: Barry Rackley
P: 272-8501
West View Baptist Church
151 Marion St., Rogersville
P: 272-2787
FREE WILL BAPTIST
First Free Will Baptist Church of Church Hill
208 Maple St., Church Hill
Pastor: Earl Dunn
P: 357-4321
W: www.ffwb.org
First Free Will Baptist Church of Surgoinsville
1306 Church Ave., Surgoinsville
Pastor:
P: 358-9387
Magnolia Free Will Baptist Church
366 Old Stage Road, Rogersville
Pastor: Jerry Bussell
P: 345-0181
Mt. Carmel Free Will Baptist Church
3711 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville
Pastor: Bro. Isaiah Baxter
P: 348-6102
Mt. Moriah Free Will Baptist Church
808 Grassy Creek Road, Rogersville
P: 357-9282 or 923-4004
Shady Grove Free Will Baptist Church
2115 Tennessee No. 113, WhitesBrug
Pastor: Donnie Myers
P: 235-2329
INDEPENDENT BAPTIST
Emmaus Independent Baptist Church
5842 W. Carter’s Valley Road, Mt. Carmel
Pastor: Dr. Phil Kidd
P: 530-2618
Midway Independent Free Will Baptist Church
P: 327-4118
Piney Grove Independent Missionary Baptist Church
1232 Caney Valley Loop, Surgoinsville
P: 276-4295
MISSIONARY BAPTIST
Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church
3035 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville
P: 736-5425
Caney Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Pastor Dale Hughes
1028 Highway 70N, Rogersville
Choptack Missionary Baptist Church
5973 Highway 66N, Rogersville
P: 272-3082
Gills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
6909 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill
Pastor: Ryan Shaffer
P: 245-4251
Henards Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
145 Henards Chapel Road, Rogersville
Pastor: Stevie Rogers
P: 272-7676
Howe’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
148 Howe’s Chapel Road, Rogersville
Pastor: Dr. Lon Taylor
P: 408-2616
Lyons Park Missionary Baptist Church
207 Lyons Park Ave., Church Hill
Pastor: Rev. Leon Barrett
P: 357-3375
McKinney’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1352 McKinney Chapel Road, Rogersville
P: 272-6576
McPeeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church
420 Church Road, Church Hill,
Pastor: Heath Smith
P: 357-4511
Morrisetts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
338 Morrisetts Chapel Road, Whitesburg
Pastor: Robert Mallory
P: 235-3239
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
211 Mt. Zion Church Road, Bulls Gap
Pastor: Dan Bell
P: 235-0382
New Life Missionary Baptist Church
202 Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill
P: 357-1077
New Salem Missionary Baptist Church
891 Sandy Valley Road, Rogersville
Pastor: Rev. Ricky Parker
P: 623-9240
Prices Grove Missionary Baptist Church
438 Prices Grove Road, Rogersville
P: 235-5286
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church
920 Old Stage Road, Rogersville
P: 272-9357
Shepard’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
134 Shephards Chapel Road, Rogersville
Pastor: Rev. Johnny Carr
P: 272-8669
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church
145 Forestview Road, Surgoinsville
Pastor: Stephen Adams
P: 923-5595
Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church
185 Sunrise Church Lane, Bulls Gap
Pastor: Dr. Leroy Davis
P: 235-2447
Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church
861 Tunnell Hill Road, Rogersville
P: 272-0017
CATHOLIC
St. Henry Catholic Church
114 Highway 70 N., Rogersville
P: 272-6897
CHRISTIAN CHURCH
First Christian Church
210 S. Depot St., Rogersville
P: 272-8738
Hasson Street Christian Church
601 N. Hasson St., Rogersville
P: 272-4895
New Hope Christian Church
2540 Burem Road, Rogersville
P: 272-5344
CHURCH OF CHRIST
Guntown Community Church of Christ
215 Guntown Road, Rogersville
P: 272-2404
Rogersville Church of Christ
2283 W. Main St., Rogersville
P: 923-0049 or 754-5363
CHURCH OF GOD
Community Chapel Church of God
313 Reno St., Rogersville
P: 272-4577
Rogersville Church of God
500 Clay St., Rogersville
P: 272-9800
JEHOVAH’S WITNESS
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness
104 Regency Dr., Rogersville
P: 345-0007
LUTHERAN
Hawkins County Lutheran Worship Community
114 Highway 70 N., Rogersville
P: 714-270-555 or 272-4834
NON-DENOMINATIONAL
Calvary Church of Rogersville
712 Caney Creek Road, Rogersville
P: 352-219-0392
OTHER DENOMINATIONS
Abundant Life Fellowship
3347 Highway 11W, Surgoinsville
P: 393-2249
Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren
297 Hickory Cove Road, Rogersville
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
146 Highway 70N, Rogersville
P: 272-3232
Church of Jesus Christ
344 Light Road, Rogersville
P: 348-7158
Hope Community Church
4163 Highway 11W, Rogersville
P: 345-3533
W: myhcc.church
Lafollette’s Chapel
3575 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville
P: 921-2695
Loving Faith Fellowship
560 E. Main Boulevard, Church Hill
P: 357-7098
Midway Church of the Brethren
184 Derrick Road, Surgoinsville
P: 345-2432
Mount Zion Independent
Mt. Zion Road, Church Hill
My Father’s House
2910 Highway 11W, Surgoinsville
P: 327-2084
Open Arms Mission
208 Calvary Church Road, Mooresburg
P: 851-4277 or 851-4278
Upper Room Fellowship Church
300 Hawkins Ave., Church Hill
P: 357-4241
PENTECOSTAL
Emmanuel Fellowship
975 AFG Road, Church Hill
P: 782-9957
Greater Vision Ministries
307 S. Depot St., Rogersville
P: 235-0782
New Life Pentecostal Church
206 Old Persia Road, Rogersville
P: 272-8375
PRESBYTERIAN
New Providence Presbyterian
214 Stoney Point Road, Surgoinsville
P: 345-4041
Rogersville Presbyterian
309 W. Kyle St., Rogersville
P: 272-8439
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
Rogersville Seventh-day Adventist Church
712 Caney Creek Road, Rogersville
P: 272-4080
UNITED METHODIST
Ebbing & Flowing Spring United Methodist
327 Ebbing & Flowing Spring Road, Rogersville
P: 272-3836
Edgewood United Methodist
600 Vista Drive, Rogersville
P: 272-4757
First United Methodist
115 Church St., Bulls Gap
P: 231-1020
First United Methodist
119 Gradview St., Church Hill
P: 357-5564
First United Methodist of Rogersville
110 Colonial Road, Rogersville
P: 272-7311
Fudges Chapel United Methodist
245 Fudges Chapel Road, Surgoinsville
P: 794-9862
Grange Hall United Methodist
5373 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill
P: 357-8730
Lebanon United Methodist
4280 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill
P: 357-5470
Lyons Chapel AME Zion
303 New Canton Road, Church Hill
P: 723-3673
McFerrin United Methodist
117 Mountain View Road, Church Hill
P: 357-8334
Mount Carmel United Methodist
550 Independence Ave., Mt. Carmel
P: 357-5381
Okolona United Methodist
402 Edgewood St., Church Hill
P: 357-5768
Old Union United Methodist
106 Persia Cemetery Road, Rogersville
P: 235-2442 or 972-7412
Otes United Methodist
1853 TN-66, Bulls Gap
P: 272-3836
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
206 Pleasant Hill Road, Bulls Gap
P: 972-7412
Ross Camp Ground United Methodist
242 Ross Campground Road, Church Hill
P: (276) 619-1846
Rogersville First United Methodist
110 Colonial Road, Rogersville
P: 272-7311
Romeo United Methodist
11095 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap
P: 620-5312
Russell Chapel AME Zion
307 N. Hasson St., Rogersville
P: 272-3095
Surgoinsville First United Methodist
621 Old Stage Road, Surgoinsville
P: 345-2279