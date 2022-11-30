Several Hawkins County Convenience Centers placed throughout the area serve Hawkins County residents with sites for garbage and recycling disposal. Locations, hours and phone numbers for the convenience centers are listed below. All of the centers are closed on Sundays.
The Hawkins County Solid Waste Office is located on 8580 Highway 11-W, Rogersville and is open Monday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. For more information regarding services call 798-1794 or use hawkinscountytn.gov/solid_waste.html
Information about services in Hawkins County can be found at hawkinscountytn.gov/solid_waste.html or by calling the city/town hall of residence.
All location take the following recyclables: vehicle batteries, scrap aluminum, aluminum drink cans, aluminum cat food cans, plastic milk jugs, plastic soft drink bottles, newspapers, magazines, corrugated cardboard, used motor oil and transmission fluids, air conditioners, white goods such as stoves and refrigerators, water heaters, electric heaters and most metals. Exclusions is the Lakemont location, which is solid waste only.
Tires can be recycled at the Carter's Valley site every first Saturday of January, April, July and October, and anytime at the Recycle center. Limit of 8 passenger tires per residence, per year.
Items not accepted by the convenience centers can be taken to the Republic Landfill located at 2825 W. Carter's Valley Road, Church Hill. Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Burem
Location: 1003 Burem Road, Rogersville; P: 272-3479
Carter's Valley
Location: 4266 Carter's Valley Road, Church Hill; P: 357-8901
Clinch Valley
Location: 3796 Highway 70 N., Rogersville; P: 272-6759
Highway 113
Location: 209 Highway 113, Rogersville; P: 235-5415
Hunt's Gap
Location: 260 Ensor Road, Church Hill; P: 357-8537
Lakemont
Location: 106 Lakemont Drive, Rogersville; P: 272-3491
Lakeview
Location: 8590 Highway 11-W, Rogersville; P: 272-6348
Rock Hill
Location: 1629 Highway 70 N., Rogersville; P: 272-5079
Stanley Valley
Location 1403 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville; P: 345-3754
Republic Services
Republic Services provide business, residents and communities a variety of disposal facility options. They offer construction debris removal, donated good pickup, electronic waste removal and disposal, hazardous waste removal, house and garage cleanouts, junk removal, trash removal and disposal, yard debris removal, bulk pickup, commercial recycling, and more.
They are located at 2825 W. Carter's Valley Road, Church Hill. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information call 357-6777 or visit their website at www.republicservices.com.
Southern Waste Service
Southern Waste Services provide full-service waste management service to local companies and businesses. They offer waste services/trash service, custom transportation, recycling, and recycling/waste equipment.
They offer garbage collection service, dumpster rental, trash removal and disposal, commercial service, construction dumpster rental, debris boxes, equipment rental, industrial service, medical waste and more.
They are located at 1230 Silver City Road, Whitesburg. For more information call 235-9300 or visit their website at: www.southernwasteservicesllc.com.