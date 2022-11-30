Emergency assistance is only a phone call away by dialing 911. The following numbers are for times when you may want or need to contact one of the following agencies on a non-emergency matter.
Emergency assistance is only a phone call away by dialing 911. The following numbers are for times when you may want or need to contact one of the following agencies on a non-emergency matter.
Business Office: 272-7359, open 24 hours
(non-emergency situations)
Bulls Gap: 235-2122
Carters Valley: 357-1715
Church Hill: 356-6666 and 357-4282
Clinch Valley: 272-0010
Goshen Valley: 357-8801
Mt. Carmel: 357-1013
Persia: 272-7335
Rogersville: 272-7111
Stanley Valley: 345-3445
Striggersville: 293-2496
Surgoinsville: 345-2312
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital: 921-7000
Church Hill Emergency & Rescue Squad: 256-9424
Hawkins County Rescue Squad: 272-2695
Mt. Carmel Emergency & Rescue Squad: 357-6010
Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services: 272-4713
Hawkins County County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security: 272-8059
Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222
Website: www.aapcc.org
CHIPS Domestic Violence Shelter
(located in Greene, Unicoi and Carter
counties)
Office Phone: 743-0022
Sexual Assault Center of East
Tennessee Center: 865-558-9040
Crisis hotline: 865-522-7273
Church Hill: 357-3487
Mt. Carmel: 357-4141
Rogersville: 272-7555
Surgoinsville: 345-2316
Tennessee Highway Patrol: 348-6144
Website: www.tn.gov/safety
Federal Bureau of Investigation: (Knoxville office): 865-544-0751
Website: www.fbi.gov
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: 615-744-4000, open 24 hours
Website: www.tn.gov/tbi
Office of Homeland Security: East Tennessee Office: 317-8044
Nashville: 615-521-5200
Website: www.tennessee.gov/homelandsecurity
U.S. Forest Service: 865-767-3380
CDC Public Response Hot Line for Bio-terrorism: (response to anthrax,
smallpox and other outbreaks)
1-888-232-4636
Website: www.emergency.cdc.gov/bioterrorism
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678
(24 hours)
Website: www.missingkids.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.