Dozens of industries, of different sizes and many different specialties, have operations in Hawkins County. The exact number of industrial companies, however, depends on whether some companies whose role is closely related to manufacturing are defined as “industries” or as “service” companies.
In the list that follows, such closely related companies have been included along with firms which actually manufacture products.
Armstrong Machine Works, Inc.
726 Tuggle Hill Road, Rogersville
272-3784
ABB
100 Rockwell Drive, Rogersville
272-2686
American Welding & Gas
5145 US-11W
Rogersville, TN 37857
272-8199
Barrette Outdoor Living
740 N. Main St., Bulls Gap
235-4113
Website: www.barretteoutdoorliving.com
Bel-Fab Company, Inc.
2737 Highway 66 S., Rogersville
235-4163
Website: www.bel-fab.com
BFI of Northeast Tennessee
2825 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill
1-800-472-8506
Bharat Forge PMT Technologies
2105 Schmiede St., Surgoinsville
345-4500
Website: www.wtwalkergroup.com
B&N Tool & Dye Shop
957 Holliston Mills Road, Church Hill
357-4846
Cloud Nine Enterprises, Inc.
135 Moreland Road, Mooresburg
272-9293
Website: cloud9enterprises.org
Contour Industries Inc.
125 Industrial Drive
Surgoinsville, TN 37873
345-2000
Website: www.contourglass.com
Cooper Standard Automotive
377 Phipps Bend Road
Surgonsville, TN 37872
345-2383
Website: www.cooperstandard.com
Dalton Stamp & Die
930 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville
345-4477
Website: www.daltonstamp.com
Dodge Industrial, Inc.
100 Baldor Drive
Rogersville, TN 37857
297-4800
East TN Concrete
339 Colonial Road, Rogersville
272-2621
East Tennessee Iron & Metals, Inc.
1925 TN-66 Bulls Gap
235-4119
EDMS, Inc.
661 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville
345-5064
Website: www.edms-incorporated.com
Elkins Precision Products
114 Carpenter Circle, Rogersville
293-0087
Website: www.elkinsprecisionproducts.com
Graffiti Expressions
109 Apple Lane, Rogersville
293-0961
HDK Industries Inc.
100 Industrial Park Drive
Rogersville, TN 37857
272-7119
Website: www.hdkind.com
Holliston, Inc.
905 Holliston Mills Road
Church Hill, TN 37642
357-6141
Website: www.holliston.com
Homeland Vinyl Products Inc.
140 Industrial Drive
Surgoinsville, TN 37873
345-2351
Website: www.homelandvinyl.com
Hutchinson Sealing System, Inc.
309 Press Road, Church Hill
357-6991
Website: www.hutchinsonworldwide.com
J&J Service, LLC
105 Kitty Lane, Rogersville
272-7969
Kingsport Book
121 Press Road, Church Hill
357-3433
Website: www.kingsportbook.com
Lynx Machine & Tool Company
410 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville
345-5020
Miyake Forging, N.A.
999 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville
445-2555
MBM Packaging Labs
1249 Old Highway 70 S, Rogersville
921-0204
Website: www.mbmpack.com
MIS, Inc.
119 Industrial Drive, Surgoinsville
345-2303
Website: www.misincinfo.com
Mundet Delfort Group
170 Geiger Road, Surgoinsville
P: 601-7200
Phipps Bend Industrial Park
506 Geiger Road, Surgoinsville
601-7200
Website: www.mundet.com
Northern Safety Company
121 Kingsport Press Road, Church Hill
256-6800
Pinkston Pallet Shop
112 Big Springs Road, Rogersville
272-2886
Quality Plastic Products
961 Holliston Mills Road, Church Hill
357-8812
Quality Storage Barn
5644 Highway 11W, Rogersville
272-6465
Website: www.qualitystoragebarns.com
Sam Dong Inc.
150 Industrial Park Drive
Rogersville, TN 37857
921-7373
Website: www.samdongamerica.com
Short Mountain Silica Company
170 Silica Road, Mooresburg
272-5700
Website: www.shortmensilica.com
Short Mountain Trucking
170 Silica Road, Mooresburg
272-5700
Smokey Mountain Storage Barns, LLC
8549 Highway 11W, Rogersville
921-8080
Website: www.smokeymountainstoragebarns.com
STA, LLC
75 Industrial Park Drive
Rogersville, TN 37857
258-8273
Website: www.sekisuita.com
Tabco, Inc.
614 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville
345-2299
Techni-Glass, Inc.
916 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville
345-4527
Website: www.techni-glassinc.com
Tennessee Valley Authority – John Sevier Fossil Plant/Combined Cycle Plant
611 Old Highway 70, Rogersville
921-6600
TJ Box Construction Co.
1767 Highway 66, Bulls Gap
235-4904
Ware Manufacturing Inc.
921 Phipps Bend No. 1
Surgoinsville, TN 37873
345-4716
ZF TRW – Rogersville Division
7500 Highway 11W, Rogersville
272-2171
Website: www.trw.com