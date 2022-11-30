The Hawkins County area offer a multitude of festivals and events to enjoy.
Heritage Days – a traditional community celebration of Rogersville’s unique heritage. The festival showcases traditional music, storytellers, and dancers, special activities for Children, demonstrations of pioneer skills, antique quilts, cars and farm equipment, a juried craft show, and a food court to delight everyone!
Heritage Days Friday night's activities include the costumed children’s parade, the Chili Cook-off in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, and the antique car cruise-in. Please note that craft booths and shows will not be open on Friday evening.
Saturday & Sunday are devoted to activities to please everyone, including:
• Over 100 juried craft artists offering a wide variety of lovely hand-made items
• Craft Demonstrations
• Traditional Appalachian music
• Appalachian Dancers
• Civil War Calvary Reenactors at Crockett Spring Park
• Art & Photography Show
• Heritage Children’s Train
• Festival Food
Junk-n-Jam Spring Market is a unique outdoor market featuring original mixed media art, antiques, hand crafted and boutique style clothing and jewelry, repurposed finds, home decor, architectural salvage, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, and sweet treats. Junk-n-Jam is a unique opportunity to display your talent and passion. 423-272-1961
Bulls Gap Cruise-In & Swap Meet held in May, June, July, August and September each year.
Archie Campbell Days are held in October to celebrate Bulls Gap’s famous son. He was the comedian from the CBS variety-comedy show “Hee-Haw.” There is vendors, live music and more. It is held in conjuction with the Craft & Music Festival.
The Railroad Museum host “Pickin’ on the Porch’ every Friday (weather permitting. Live music starts at 6 p.m. at 153 S. Main St.