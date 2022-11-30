In 2017, Holston Electric Cooperative (HEC) saw a need to provide advanced communication solutions, such as high-speed internet, phone and television programming, to customers in Hawkins and Hamblen counties. The plan was to install a broadband fiber network in the area. By developing HolstonConnect, they are able to provide internet, telephone and television programming to areas that were not provided for. Holstonconnect is a not-for-profit and wholly-owned subsidiary of HEC.
James Sandlin, general manager for Holston Electric, informed the Hawkins County Commission in 2017 that studies showed that 40 percent of the cooperative’s customers didn’t have access to high-speed internet services at their homes. Sandlin explained that a subsidiary called HolstonConnect had been formed to provide broadband services to Holston Electric’s Hawkins, Hamblen and Greene County territories. He said that phase I was to build a system-wide broadband service and plans were to have the building of the fiberr optic cable broadband system finished by 2023.
Sandlin said that HolstonConnect had 110 miles of active plant (working fiber optic lines), about 340 miles of main fiber optic lines in place and about 940 miles left to build. The pace of the construction depended on obtain grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and other resources available. He stated that fiber optic cable was being placed on Holston Electrice power poles to build the backbone.
On Aug. 21, 2020, state officials awarded $5.5 million to HolstonConnect from a $61 in emergency broadband grants through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund. The Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund was created due to the necessity of providing high-speed broadband availibilty to all citizens due to the impact of COVID-19. With the closure of schools, the shift of working from home instead of a primary work location, and medical facilities closing made it necessary to provide high-speed broadband internet to members of communities the ability to function equally in society in hard to reach areas. The funding was dedicated to providing the service to portions of Rogersville-North and the Pressman’s Home area and to a portion of the Persia area. In doing so more than 2,300 homes, businesses and industries were provided this needed service.
HolstonConnect had connected more than 7,500 customers to the fiber optic broadband network by the start of 2021. The five-year fiber deployment was to be completed by the end of June 2021 two years ahead of schedule. Holston continued to pursue additional grants in order to include a Fiber-To-The-Meter Smart Grid component. By implementing this element it would make the big box providers ineligible for grant funds, there by allowing high-speed internet to be available for the 40 percent of last-mile members.
What makes HolstonConnect different?
HolstonConnect improves the quality of high-speed internet for customers enabling them to engage in the online world. HolstonConnect offers ultra-fast upload, download and transfer data speeds. They are the first provider of a gig internet service to Hawkins County, with no data caps, and no throttling of upload speeds. They provide technical support, and consistent pricing for existing and new members. They improve the online experience for multiple users and devises operated by it’s members.