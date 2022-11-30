HolstonConnect

In 2017, Holston Electric Cooperative (HEC) saw a need to provide advanced communication solutions, such as high-speed internet, phone and television programming, to customers in Hawkins and Hamblen counties. The plan was to install a broadband fiber network in the area. By developing HolstonConnect, they are able to provide internet, telephone and television programming to areas that were not provided for. Holstonconnect is a not-for-profit and wholly-owned subsidiary of HEC.

