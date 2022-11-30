A wide variety of sports are available locally to athletes and spectators alike.
ATV/MOTOCROSS RACING
I-81 Motorsports Park
I-81 Motorsports Park, sponsored by Victory Sports, is a park for ATV, motocross and trail riding at 3507 W. Pines Road. It is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to dusk. Permanent restrooms with showers and overnight camping are available.
Website: www.I81motorsportspark.com
Phone: 423-732-0304
Email: i81@earthlink.net
AUTO RACING
Volunteer Speedway
Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap hosts stock car races. The 0.4-mile, high-banked, oval dirt track is located near the intersection of U.S. 11E and Interstate 81 at Exit 23 at 14095 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap, TN 37711.
Super Late Model, Crate Late Model and Hobby Stock are among race classes at the speedway. Overnight camping is available.
For more information, call 423-235-5020.
Website: www.volunteerspeedway.com
Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR fans’ need for speed is fueled at the nearby “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
Hawkins County is located about an hour away from NASCAR’s most popular track, Bristol Motor Speedway. Located on Highway U.S. 11E in Bristol, the historic venue can be claimed by this region’s race fans as their home track.
Each spring and late summer, race fans make their way to the legendary high-banked track.
With attendance figures that can top 150,000, Bristol Motor Speedway plays host to some of the largest crowds in professional racing.
The Night Race in August is one of the most popular weeks of racing on NASCAR’s national circuit.
Bristol Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone, which is open year-round, includes interactive displays, a theater and Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway history exhibits.
The weekend comes to a close with the Saturday night classic, the NASCAR Night Race.
Bristol Dragway
Complementing Bristol Motor Speedway is the legendary Bristol Dragway, better known to the racing world as “Thunder Valley.”
The quarter-mile strip hosts the NHRA Full Throttle Series each summer in the form of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Nitro-burning Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars blister the quarter-mile at speeds exceeding 320 mph, while Pro Stock cars provide some of the closest racing in all motor sports. In addition to the NHRA’s visit, a year-long calendar of events keeps the Dragway busy.
Bristol Dragway holds numerous events throughout the summer.
From March through October, the dragway hosts bracket racing, which sees a large number of area racers competing for more than $100,000 in cash and awards.
BASEBALL
There are nine Appalachian League teams in the area. The teams are summer collegiate baseball teams. The new league includes Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol and Elizabethton in Tennessee; Burlington in North Carolina; Bluefield and Princeton in West Virginia; and Danville and Pulaski in Virginia. All teams from the previous Rookie League are participants in the new PDP league.
The Appalachian League season runs annually from the first week of June to the first week of August. The new dates coincide with the players returning to their respective schools for the new school year.
The two closest teams are the Greeneville Flyboys and the Kingsport Axmen.
Kingsport Axmen
The Kingsport Axmen are located at the Hunter Wright Stadium, a 2,500 seat-of-the-art stadium.
Logan Davis is the Axmen's General Manager
Phone: 423-224-2626
Email: ldavis@axmenbaseball.com
Website: www.appyleague.com/kingsport
Greeneville Flyboys
The Greeneville Flyboys are located at Pioneer Park, a 2,500-seat, state-of-the-art baseball stadium on the campus of Tusculum University.
Kat Foster is the Flyboys’ General Manager.
Phone: 423-609-7400.
Email: kfoster@flyboysbaseball.com
Website: www.flyboysbaseball.com
BOWLING
East End Lanes Bowling
Numerous leagues are available for bowlers of all ages throughout the year.
Call for times and lane availability at 293-3356, or check the company’s Facebook page.
GOLF
Several golf courses in a wide range of sizes are available to golfers, from duffers to pros, around Hawkins County. Individual stroke play and four-man best-ball are just some of the tournaments that are available at nearly every course in the county. There are four 18-hole and one 27-hole public course.
• McDonald Hills Golf, offers 18 holes and is located at 352 Guntown Road, Rogersville. For more information, call 272-1477.
Bays Mountain Golf Club, offers 9 holes and is located at 450 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill. For more information call 256-3777.
• Graysburg Hills Golf Club, which offers 27 holes is located at 910 Graysburg Hills Road in Chuckey. For more information, call 234-8061 or visit their website at www.graysburghillsgolf.com.
• Cattails at Meadowview Golf Course, offers 18 holes and is located at 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport. For more information call 423-578-6622, email cattailsgolf@gmail.com or visit their website at www.cattailsgolf.com
• Andrew Johnson Golf Club located at 615 Lick Hollow Road in Greeneville — Phone: 636-1476; website: www.andrewjohnsongolf.com.
• Twin Creeks Golf Club located at 90 Chuckey Highway in Chuckey — Phone: 257-5192.